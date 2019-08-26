Cork City confirm Neale Fenn as new head coach

Former City striker left his job with Longford who are battling for First Division playoffs

New Cork City head coach Neale Fenn was unveiled on Monday. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

New Cork City head coach Neale Fenn was unveiled on Monday. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Neale Fenn has been formally unveiled as Cork City manager, five days after he informed Longford Town that he intended to leave the club and just three after he watched from the stand in Galway as his new team were well beaten in the FAI Cup.

City chairman Declan Carey acknowledged that Fenn has “a huge job” to get the club “back to where it belongs,” as they approach the end of what has been a desperately disappointing season.

John Caulfield departed after what was a poor start to the campaign and John Cotter was unable to generate the sort of improvement required even to steer completely clear of the relegation danger zone.

Fenn, who was on course to take on the promotion play-offs at Longford, now just wants the Premier Division outfit, champions just two years ago, to finish the season as strongly as possible before looking to the longer term future.

“We’re committed now to finishing the season as high as we can in the league. There’s a very strong group of players here. The spine of the team is Cork City through and through, you need that to be successful.

“It’s fantastic to be back here,” added the former striker, a member of the club’s 2005 title winning side. “I took a walk around Turner’s Cross and the memories came flooding back of the fantastic nights in front of the Shed End - winning trophies and those great European nights.”

Carey suggested that the board had been attracted by what they regarded as the attractive brand of football played by Longford during Fenn’s time there but he said that the job of turning things around at Turner’s Cross in the coming months would require the best efforts of all who want the club to do well: “supporters, players, staff, board – everyone.”

St Patrick’s Athletic, meanwhile, hope to make an appointment quickly after the departure of Harry Kenny over the weekend.

Ger O’Brien has taken temporary charge of the team but the club’s Director of Football is not expected to take the role on in the longer term and the Inchicore outfit, who only appointed Kenny at the tail end of last year are understood to be in the market for a younger coach even if it means going for one with much less experience than the few incumbents.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.