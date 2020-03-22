Liverpool offer stadium stewards to help out at overrun supermarkets

European champions and runaway league leaders are doing their bit in the community

Liverpool are one of a number of football clubs to help their local communities during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Getty Images

Liverpool stewards are volunteering to help with crowd control and assisting the elderly with their shopping at supermarkets, the club’s chief executive has said.

Over the past few days images have been shared of chaotic scenes at supermarkets as long queues form for groceries, while a number of branches have introduced restrictions to prevent panic buying during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said his club’s stewards were on hand to help manage the situation.

“Message to supermarket managers here on Merseyside. Our stadium stewards here at LFC are offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm taking their groceries to their cars, etc,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

“They are truly the best in the business and would be delighted to help in whatever way you would deem appropriate (and safe) on your premises. Please DM me so that I can put you in contact. #YNWA”

It is the latest gesture from football clubs, a number of whom have already donated food, pledged help with food banks, or donated the use of facilities to healthcare services in recent days.

