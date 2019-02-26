Leeds miss chance to go top after slip up against QPR

Luke Freeman ends run of defeats for London club; Birmingham move up with win over Bristol City

Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring his team’s goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United at Loftus Road. Photograph: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Leeds missed the chance to go back to the top of the Championship table as they were surprisingly beaten by QPR at Loftus Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were playing their game in hand on Norwich and Sheffield United but remain in third after Luke Freeman scored the only goal of a 1-0 win in the 49th minute on his return from injury.

The win ended a dreadful run of seven straight Championship defeats for QPR, who had looked like potential playoff contenders.

Birmingham moved to within three points of the top six thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City, who sit in the final playoff spot.

Goals either side of half-time from Connor Mahoney and Michael Morrison put the Blues in control and, although Famara Diedhiou pulled one back in the 66th minute, it was not enough for Lee Johnson’s side.

Hull and Sheffield Wednesday were both on the move in mid-table with victories over Millwall and Brentford respectively.

Jarrod Bowen scored for a sixth consecutive home match in Hull’s 2-1 win. His eighth-minute opener was cancelled out by Shaun Hutchinson but Marc Pugh netted what proved to be the winner three minutes before half-time.

Steven Fletcher’s double propelled Wednesday to a 2-0 victory, the Scot netting either side of half-time

