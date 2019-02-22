Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY

Burnley (15) v Tottenham Hotspur (3), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Burnley expect to have Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady available but midfielder Steven Defour will once again be missing. Winger Aaron Lennon remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has returned to training after a seven-game absence with an ankle injury. Dele Alli (hamstring) remains injured but is nearing a return, while Danny Rose will be assessed as he has been laid low with illness.

Last season: Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Burnley W D D D W; Tottenham Hotspur L W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 9; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20

Match odds: H 9-2 D 13-5 A 7-10

Referee: Mike Dean

Bournemouth (11) v Wolverhampton (7), 3pm

Bournemouth will give a late fitness test to Junior Stanislas (hip) but remain without key duo Callum Wilson (knee) and David Brooks (ankle). On-loan Nathaniel Clyne is available after missing out against parent club Liverpool but Simon Francis and Lewis Cook (both knee) remain long-term absentees.

Wolves have no new injury worries. Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves are likely to be handed recalls while Diogo Jota has recovered from a dead leg.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth L W W L L; Wolverhampton L W W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 11; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 11

Match odds: H 9-5 D 9-4 A 8-5

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle (16) v Huddersfield (20), 3pm – Live Sky Sports (Ireland only)

Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) is fit to resume for Newcastle as are fellow midfielders Mohamed Diame (hip) and Ki Sung-yueng (hamstring). Full back Paul Dummett (also hamstring) and striker Joselu (ankle) are also in contention. Goalkeeper Rob Elliot (back) and defender Ciaran Clark (knee) are Rafa Benitez’s only absentees.

Karlan Grant is hoping to make his full Premier League debut for Huddersfield, having made two substitute appearances since joining from Charlton last month. Elias Kachunga is doubtful but Jonas Lossl and Chris Lowe (all illness) are expected to return, while Isaac Mbenza (calf), Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are still unavailable.

Last season: Newcastle 1 Huddersfield 0, Huddersfield 1 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle L W W L D; Huddersfield D L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jose Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 7; Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Huddersfield) 14

Match odds: H 4-5 D 23-10 A 4-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

Leicester (12) v Crystal Palace (13), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Ben Chilwell and James Maddison will be assessed for Leicester, with the pair suffering from minor knocks, but Nampalys Mendy (groin) is fit. Marc Albrighton (hamstring) is likely to miss the rest of the season while Daniel Amartey (ankle) is also out. Jamie Vardy could be recalled to the starting line-up after being on the bench against Tottenham last time out.

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Martin Kelly also misses out due to a muscle strain, with Joel Ward expected to start at right back.

Last season: Crystal Palace 5 Leicester 0, Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 3

Last five league matches: Leicester L L D L L; Crystal Palace L L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Harvey Barnes (Leicester) 9; Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) 7 & Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 7

Match odds: H 23-20 D 23-10 A 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

SUNDAY

Arsenal (5) v Southampton (18), 2.05pm

Arsenal will be sweating on the fitness of Laurent Koscielny after the defender limped off during Thursday’s Europa League win over Bate Borisov. Alexandre Lacazette is available after suspension while Ainsley Maitland-Niles (illness) will be hoping to be involved as Danny Welbeck (ankle), Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding (both knee) remain sidelined.

Southampton’s teenage forward Michael Obafemi will be in contention after the Republic of Ireland international returned to training following a thigh injury. Midfielder Mario Lemina (abdominal) and striker Danny Ings (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Last season: Arsenal 3 Southampton 2, Southampton 1 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W W L W; Southampton W W D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 18; Danny Ings (Southampton) 8

Match odds: H 47-100 D 7-2 A 6-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Manchester United (4) v Liverpool (2), 2.05pm – Live on Sky Sports

Anthony Martial (groin) and Jesse Lingard (hamstring) could return for Manchester United. The duo were expected to be out until early March with injuries sustained against Paris St Germain. David De Gea is set to return in goal but Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are still fighting their way back from injury.

Virgil Van Dijk will return from European suspension for Liverpool to bolster a back-line missing Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (broken leg). Rhian Brewster (ankle) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) are both making progress but neither is in contention to return this weekend.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 0 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W D W W; Liverpool W W D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 14; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20

Match odds: H 2-1 D 5-2 A 13-10

Referee: Michael Oliver