Leeds denied by the woodwork as Everton come out on top

Leeds United 1 Everton 2

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got back on the goal trail as Everton held on to win 2-1 at Leeds and climb up to fifth in the Premier League.

The striker notched his first goal in eight league games to take his tally for the season to 12 after captain Gylfi Sigurdsson had given the visitors an early lead.

The Toffees rode their luck after Raphinha pulled one back for Leeds soon after the interval, but held on to register a fourth successive away win in the league for the first time since 1985.

Leeds hit the woodwork twice and Carlo Ancelotti’s side were also indebted to a superb triple save in the second half from goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was deputising for the injured Jordan Pickford.

After Olsen’s early save from Raphinha, Everton settled quicker on Elland Road’s new pitch.

Several players lost their footing in the early stages, and throughout the match, on a playing surface which has been re-laid since Leeds’ last home game against Brighton 18 days ago.

Andre Gomes’ excellent ball set Lucas Digne free down the left and the Frenchman’s cross was turned neatly home first time by Sigurdsson, who charged on to the ball between three static defenders.

Leeds went close to equalising in spectacular fashion in the 20th minute when Ezgjan Alioski’s volley direct from Raphinha’s corner crashed back off the base of a post.

Olsen then denied Leeds again, tipping the ball over the crossbar after Pascal Struijk’s header from Kalvin Phillips’ free-kick had deflected off Calvert-Lewin.

For all Leeds’ probing, Everton continued to look menacing on the break, but it was from a set-piece that they doubled their lead four minutes before the break.

Sigurdsson’s corner took a deflection off Ben Godfrey’s shoulder and Calvert-Lewin stole in at the far post to head home and give his side a 2-0 half-time lead.

Leeds’ response after the restart was swift. Patrick Bamford teed up Raphinha after Everton had failed to clear the danger in their box and the Brazilian rifled home his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Olsen then saved heroically, three times in quick succession, to preserve Everton’s lead just past the hour-mark.

The Sweden international kept out Mateusz Klich’s shot, then blocked Raphinha’s follow up and moments later kept out Jack Harrison’s swerving effort as Leeds cranked up the pressure.

Richarlison fired inches wide following his driving run at the other end as the action flowed.

Bamford’s header from Stuart Dallas’ cross looped on to the crossbar and as the home side laid siege on Everton’s goal, Luke Ayling’s stoppage-time shot was charged down by Everton substitute Michael Keane.

Fulham 0 Leicester City 2

Kelechi Iheanacho’s first Premier League goal of the season helped Leicester return to winning ways with a routine 2-0 victory at struggling Fulham.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester celebrates with teammate Ayoze Perez after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Photo: Peter Cziborra/EPA

In the absence of striker Jamie Vardy, the Foxes had earned just one point from matches against Everton and Leeds, but they bounced back at Craven Cottage.

Iheanacho headed in a James Maddison cross to give his side the lead in the 17th minute.

Just before half-time, Maddison provided his second assist of the match, playing in James Justin, who rounded the keeper before tapping home to finish a fine move.

After a disappointing week for Fulham when crucial games at Brighton and West Brom ended in draws, Scott Parker’s men remain without a win in 11 league matches, since the reverse fixture in November when Fulham won 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The result helped Leicester stay five points behind leaders Manchester City, while Fulham remain seven points from safety.

The game started in cagey fashion, with Leicester looking to attack through the middle and Fulham down the wings but neither side were able to fashion any clear chances in the opening exchanges.

Maddison struck the ball straight at Alphonse Areola from distance, while at the other end Aleksandar Mitrovic could not connect with a ball from Frank Anguissa.

Leicester took the lead in the 17th minute with a well-crafted move from Maddison down the right, as the England international became a focal point for his side’s attacking threat during the first half.

The 24-year-old sent a well-timed cross into the box which was headed past Areola by Iheanacho.

Areola had to make a good save to deny Caglar Soyuncu doubling his side’s lead from a volley.

Kasper Schmeichel was forced into his first significant save of the game just before half-time, with Tosin Adarabioyo heading the ball goalwards from a corner and the goalkeeper palming it away.

Just as they looked to be building pressure, Leicester netted a second. Maddison found himself in space in front of the Fulham backline and managed to thread a pass to Justin who rounded Areola before tapping the ball into the net.

Ivan Cavaleiro dragged wide from the edge of the area as Fulham looked to get themselves back in the game at the start of the second half.

The Cottagers’ recent problems in the final third continued, though, and they were unable to pull a goal back.

Aston Villa 1 West Ham United 3

Jesse Lingard struck twice on his debut as West Ham beat Aston Villa 3-1 to maintain their European charge.

The on-loan Manchester United forward netted a brace in his first Premier League game since July to help inspire victory at Villa Park.

It came in front of the watching England boss Gareth Southgate as Lingard looks to resurrect his international career. The 28-year-old has not played for the Three Lions since 2019.

Tomas Soucek opened the scoring as the Hammers clung on to fifth place ahead of Everton and they are now just two points behind Liverpool after the champions’ defeat to Brighton.

Villa, who slipped to a fourth league defeat in six games, remain ninth. Ollie Watkins grabbed a late consolation but Dean Smith’s side often struggled to handle the organised and vibrant Hammers.

The visitors were always sharper and Emi Martinez saved comfortably from Michail Antonio’s miscued half-volley before beating away Lingard’s 25-yard drive during a strong start.

Lingard, appearing for just the fourth time this season after falling out of favour at Old Trafford, helped the Hammers to an expansive and positive opening which stretched the hosts.

Yet Villa nearly grabbed the lead when Watkins planted a free header over from Matt Cash’s cross.

It sparked them into life and Watkins threatened again when he nearly cashed in on Craig Dawson’s slip, clipping the post after being teed up by Jack Grealish.

Ross Barkley then dragged a shot wide after half an hour but Villa lacked composure when it mattered most.

Not that West Ham had found any as Soucek curled wide before Vladimir Coufal wasted a fine chance when he struck straight at Martinez.

Three Lions manager Southgate would have been heartened by Declan Rice’s industry while Lingard continued to impress despite his lack of game time at United.

But nothing separated the sides at the break and Villa replaced the underwhelming Anwar El Ghazi with Bertrand Traore in the search for more creativity.

The Hammers, though, always looked the more likely to break the deadlock and they took control with two goals in five minutes.

They pounced after 51 minutes when Antonio held the ball up for Said Benrahma to cushion a first-time pass to Soucek and the midfielder steadied himself before drilling in low across Martinez.

Five minutes later a quick break from Benrahma, after Watkins lost the ball on the edge of his own area, ended when Antonio clipped over to Lingard and he beat Martinez.

The Hammers kept coming and only a brilliant clearance stopped Antonio making it 3-0 after 62 minutes when he lifted over Martinez.

Villa offered little although they looked to have set up a tense finale when Watkins finished off Grealish’s pass with nine minutes left.

But Lingard had the final say two minutes later when he combined with Antonio again to drill through Martinez’s dive.