All of the weekend’s FA Cup team news

Saturday (All kick offs 3pm, unless stated)

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Philip Billing is hoping to make his first start in over three months for Huddersfield. Alex Pritchard is cup-tied and Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (both knee) are still out, but otherwise David Wagner has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Craig Gardner is available for Birmingham after a groin problem. Boss Steve Cotterill is expected to make changes for the tie. Isaac Vassell is out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Top scorers: Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) 5; Sam Gallagher (Birmingham) 6

Match odds: H 3-4 D 23-10 A 9-2

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Hull goalkeeper David Marshall will return to the starting line-up, replaceing Allan McGregor as he did in the third-round win at Blackburn. Defender Ondrej Mazuch is also back in contention after a hamstring injury, but Kamil Grosicki, out for a month with an ankle problem, will be assessed.

Forest will be without the suspended Liam Bridcutt. David Vaughan could be fit to replace Bridcutt after he missed out at Molineux with a slight injury sustained in training. Daryl Murphy is a doubt.

Top scorers: Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 11; Kieran Dowell (Nottm Forest) 10

Match odds: H 11-8 D 12-5 A 19-10

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Liverpool v West Brom (kick off: 7.45pm)

Adam Lallana will miss out for Liverpool with a thigh strain while James Milner has a dead leg. Jordan Henderson has recovered from a hamstring injury while Ben Woodburn is likely to get a chance.

West Brom have been hit by a flu bug with Ben Foster, Sam Field, James McClean, Gareth McAuley, Tyler Roberts and Ahmed Hegazi all ill. They will be assessed ahead of the match at Anfield but Oliver Burke, Hal Robson-Kanu and Boaz Myhill could start for the Baggies.

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 24; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 6

Match odds: H 2-7 D 9-2 A 9-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could pick Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite in attack. Boro have no fresh injury problems, although full-back Fabio da Silva, who has asked to leave the club, has been missing with a knee injury since Boxing Day.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton will have to wait to give a debut to record-signing Jurgen Locadiam who has a hamstring injury. Midfielder Steve Sidwell, who has not played this season due to back and ankle issues, is Albion’s only other absentee.

Top scorers: Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) 12; Jurgen Locadia (Brighton) 9

Match odds: H 23-20 D 21-10 A 13-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Millwall v Rochdale

Jason Shackell is expected to be involved for Millwall after arriving at the club on loan from Derby. Tom Elliott is also pushing to start. Aiden O’Brien is missing with an ankle injury.

Rochdale new boys Sam Hart and Alex Dobre will hope for debuts after they were denied last week by a postponement. Midfielder Billy Knott should continue in Keith Hill’s side.

Top scorers: George Saville (Millwall) 7; Ian Henderson (Rochdale) 9

Match odds: H 8-15 D 3-1 A 5-1

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Milton Keynes Dons v Coventry

MK Dons will be without the suspended Chuks Aneke as he begins a three-match ban. Dan Micciche will take charge of the Dons for the first time. The fit again Aidan Nesbitt, Ed Upson, Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead are among those players pushing for recalls.

Kyel Reid is banned for Coventry after being sent off while on loan at Colchester earlier this month. Rod McDonald has been nursing a groin injury over the last month.

Top scorers: Chuks Aneke (Milton Keynes Dons) 7; Marc McNulty (Coventry) 12

Match odds: H 6-5 D 21-10 A 5-2

Referee: Peter Banks (Norwich)

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur (kick off: 5.30pm)

Newport are set to welcome back skipper Joss Labadie and Matty Dolan after hamstring injuries. Ben White (hamstring) is also available abut Tom Owen-Evans (thigh), Sean Rigg (hip) and Marlon Jackson (hamstring) are all out.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld could return after a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury. Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris will be assessed after suffering from illness while Serge Aurier (calf), Harry Winks (ankle) and Erik Lamela (gluteus) are all doubts.

Top scorers: Padraig Amond (Newport County) 10 & Shawn McCoulsky (Newport County) 10; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 29

Match odds: H 16-1 D 6-1 A 1-6

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Notts County v Swansea

Notts County will be without the suspended Ross Fitzsimons so Branislav Pindroch will probably be in goal. On-loan Liverpool midfielder Matty Virtue is also suspended while Matt Tootle will miss out through illness.

Swansea will check on Tammy Abraham (hip) and Renato Sanches (hamstring). Federico Fernandez will also be assessed after needing two stitches in a nose injury.

Top scorers: Jorge Grant (Notts County) 17; Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 7

Match odds: H 10-3 D 12-5 A 17-20

Referee: Michael Jones (Chester)

Peterborough v Leicester (kick off: 12.30pm)

Peterborough hope to have top-scorer Jack Marriott available after a thigh injury, with Junior Morias on standby. George Cooper and Joe Ward are both cup-tied while Gwion Edwards is also out with an ankle injury.

Robert Huth (ankle) and Danny Simpson (hamstring) could both be back in the Leicester squad. Wes Morgan misses out with a hamstring injury as Claude Puel prepares to make changes. Fousseni Diabate could be in line to make his debut.

Top scorers: Jack Marriott (Peterborough) 23; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 11

Match odds: H 4-1 D 16-5 A 8-13

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Sheff Utd v Preston North End

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is expected to rotate his squad. Wilder has no new injuries following last week’s win at Norwich and could hand a debut to Ricky Holmes, a recent signing from Charlton.

Preston defender Ben Davies is set to miss out with a hamstring problem. Jordan Hugill sustained a head injury, but he has been given the all-clear. Ben Pearson is available after a knock.

Top scorers: Leon Clarke (Sheff Utd) 15; Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) 10

Match odds: H 5-4 D 11-5 A 23-10

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Southampton v Watford

Ryan Bertrand and Sam McQueen are both doubts for Southampton. Left-backs Ryan Bertrand and Sam McQueen face late fitness tests. Charlie Austin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Troy Deeney is a doubt because of illness as Javi Gracia takes charge of his first game. Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (ankle), Kiko Femenia, Tom Cleverley and Will Hughes (all hamstring) and Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah (all knee) are sidelined.

Top scorers: Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6; de Andrade Richarlison (Watford) 8

Match odds: H 10-11 A 5-2 A 3-1

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)

Wigan v West Ham

Jay Fulton is poised to make his Wigan debut after signing from Swansea. Jamie Walker could also make his bow. James Vaughan, the other new recruit, is cup-tied, while Shaun MacDonald (knee) and Craig Morgan (hip) remain unavailable.

West Ham are without eight senior players through injury. Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll, Diafra Sakho, Michail Antonio, Edimilson Fernandes, Winston Reid and Jose Fonte are all unavailable.

Top scorers: Will Grigg (Wigan) 12; Andre Ayew (West Ham) 6 & Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 6

Match odds: H 6-4 D 11-5 A 15-8

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Sunday

Cardiff v Man City (kick off: 4pm)

Cardiff have no new injury problems. Joe Ralls has been declared fit and could line up in central midfield with on-loan Liverpool playmaker Marko Grujic. But Lee Peltier (hip), Aron Gunnarsson (knee), Craig Bryson (Achilles) and Danny Ward (knee) remain out.

Right-back Kyle Walker has been passed fit for Manchester City after a head injury. Captain Vincent Kompany could make his first appearance since December after a calf injury but left-backs Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph (both knee) and striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) are still out.

Top scorers: David Hoilett (Cardiff) 8; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 23

Match odds: H 9-1 D 9-2 A 2-7

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Chelsea v Newcastle (kick off: 1.30pm)

Ross Barkley could make his first Chelsea start. Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) returned to training on Friday and could feature, but striker Alvaro Morata (back) and playmaker Willian (hamstring) are out.

New boy Kenedy will have to wait for his Newcastle debut as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Florian Lejeune in back in training after a foot problem, while full-back Jesus Gamez continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Top scorers: Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 12, Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 12; Mato Joselu (Newcastle) 4 & Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 4

Match odds: H 4-9 D 10-3 A 6-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)