Harry Kane’s hat-trick gets Spurs back up to speed on the road

Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Harry Kane fired a hat-trick to equal Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of goals scored in a calendar year as Tottenham won 3-0 at Burnley.

Kane converted an early penalty and struck twice more in the second half to match Shearer’s feat of 36 set in 1995.

It also leaves Kane in with a chance of finishing the year as the highest scorer in world football in both club and internationals after his hat-trick brought him to 53 goals.

PSG’s Edinson Cavani and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi – scorer of a penalty in the Clasico against Real Madrid – are on 54 goals. Both players have no more games to play this year, while Spurs host Southamptonon St Stephen’s Day at White Hart Lane, where two goals would give Kane the title.

Success for Tottenham halted a run of five Premier League games on the road without a win and saw them leapfrog Burnley into fifth place in the table.

It was the perfect response to last week’s 4-1 humbling at Manchester City and their first away league win since the end of September could have been by a bigger margin.

Dele Alli, fortunate to escape with a yellow card for an ill-judged tackle on Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne last week, quickly adopted the role of pantomime villain at Turf Moor.

He was booked in the fourth minute for his lunging tackle on Charlie Taylor and then further incensed the home fans, who felt he dived when challenged by Kevin Long in the area to earn Tottenham their early penalty.

Kane stepped up to steer his seventh-minute spot kick inside Nick Pope’s left-hand post. It was the first Premier League goal Burnley had conceded in 361 minutes.

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son had one shot saved by Pope and another one blocked, while Kane’s effort crashed into Burnley defender Ben Mee as the visitors dominated.

Alli was roundly booed by Clarets fans every time he touched the ball, but his slide-rule pass sent Moussa Sissoko into a one-on-one with goalkeeper Pope and the Tottenham midfielder should have scored.

Pope saved the France international’s initial shot and then the rebound – both with his legs.

Kane blazed another effort off target, while a rare foray into Tottenham’s area for Burnley ended with Steven Defour’s excellent cross snaffled by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ahead of Chris Wood.

Wood was forced off in the 33rd minute and replaced by Ashley Barnes, while Burnley enjoyed their best spell before the interval without creating any openings.

Tottenham spurned another chance at the start of the second period when Christian Eriksen miscued after being played in by Son, who then missed a sitter.

Kane and right back Serge Aurier combined and from the latter’s cross Son somehow blazed a first-time shot over the crossbar from in front of an open goal.

Burnley felt hard done by when referee Michael Oliver waved away their appeals for a penalty after Jan Vertonghen collided with Barnes inside the area.

Tottenham then struck a deserved second. The impressive Sissoko’s pass sent Kane through on goal and with just Pope to beat the England striker calmly slotted home a low finish in the 69th minute.

The Londoners sealed all three points 10 minutes later when Alli set up Kane on the edge of the area, turning effortlessly away from his marker before burying his 25th goal in 27 appearances for club and country this season.