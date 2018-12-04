Brighton too good for rivals Palace despite Shane Duffy red card

Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Crystal Palace 1

Brighton shrugged off the dismissal of Shane Duffy to ease to a 3-1 home victory over rivals Crystal Palace.

The defender was given a straight red card for thrusting his head into Patrick van Aanholt’s, with Brighton 1-0 up through Glenn Murray’s penalty — but Leon Balogun and Florin Andone then found the target to secure all three points by half-time.

Although Luka Milivojevic pulled one back from the penalty spot, it did not stop Chris Hughton’s team moving into the Premier League’s top 10. However, Roy Hodgson’s side remain only three points above the bottom three.

A clumsy challenge by James McArthur on Jose Izquierdo, as Palace struggled to clear their lines and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Milivojevic comically collided, gave the hosts a 24th-minute penalty.

Murray, who has repeatedly given Palace cause to regret his sale in 2015, calmly sent his eighth goal of the season towards the top right corner, and Brighton swiftly pursued a second.

With Murray hurt after a challenge by James Tomkins in the course of conceding a corner, near the watching referee Kevin Friend, Duffy confronted Van Aanholt — who regardless appeared to exaggerate the contact made and watched as the defender was sent off.

The injured Pascal Gross was then replaced by Balogun, and when Solly March’s 31st-minute right-wing corner was headed on towards him, with his first touch the substitute struck powerfully on the turn from in front of goal, beyond Wayne Hennessey and into the back of the net.

Milivojevic threatened for Palace when, at 2-0 down, they could still have made their numerical advantage count but saw Bernardo clear his goalbound shot off the line, and defeat looked inevitable when the hosts made it 3-0 just before half-time.

In first-half added time, Bernardo sent the ball upfield and substitute Florin Andone, appearing to chase a lost cause, collected possession on the left, sprinted towards the area beyond Tomkins, cut inside on his right foot and produced an angled finished to extend the Seagulls’ lead.

A quieter second half ensued, with Brighton a man down and Palace continuing to struggle in the absence of the focal point provided by a consistent orthodox striker and goalscorer — Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend were again up front.

It took until the 81st minute for Palace to get the goal they perhaps had earned, and unsurprisingly again owing to Zaha’s influence.

Drawing a foul from Yves Bissouma, Zaha earned Palace a penalty, and the reliable Milivojevic powerfully finished into the bottom right corner beyond Mat Ryan to score what proved only to be a consolation.

West Ham United 3 Cardiff City 1

Substitute Lucas Perez scored his first two Premier League goals for West Ham United to help the east London side to a 3-1 home win over Cardiff City after the visitors had missed a penalty on Tuesday.

West Ham, who have now won successive top flight fixtures for the first time since January 2017 following Saturday’s 3-0 away defeat of Newcastle United, moved up to 12th in the table on 18 points from 15 games while Cardiff stayed 16th on 11 points.

Lucas Perez opens the scoring for West Ham against Cardiff. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

Both sides missed several chances in a balanced first half before Joe Ralls squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to fire Cardiff ahead, when West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski easily smothered the midfielder’s tame penalty kick.

That proved to be a turning point as substitute Perez, who came on for the injured Marko Arnautovic in the 40th minute, swung the contest West Ham’s way with two quick goals shortly after the break.

Perez volleyed past visiting keeper Neil Etheridge in the 49th minute after Robert Snodgrass took advantage of a defensive mix-up and then doubled the home team’s lead in the 54th with a crisp finish which capped a fine move down the left flank.

Michail Antonio sealed West Ham’s victory on the hour when he headed home a Snodgrass corner at the near post and Etheridge made several fine saves before the Josh Murphy nodded in a stoppage-time consolation for the Bluebirds.

Bournemouth 2 Huddersfield Town 1

A blistering start by Bournemouth saw them end their four-game Premier League losing streak with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries had lost to Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in recent weeks but goals in the opening 22 minutes from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser got them back on track.

Callum Wilson celebrates Bournemouth’s first goal against Huddersfield. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

They did have to battle for the three points after that, though, as the Terriers came back strongly and made a game of it through Terence Kongolo’s header shortly before the break.

David Wagner’s men pushed for a leveller in the second half, but lacked a cutting edge, despite having 21 shots on goal, and slipped to a ninth defeat of the season.