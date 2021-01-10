Dundee condemn racist messages sent to Ireland striker Jonathan Afolabi

Young forward is on-loan from Celtic and scored in Scottish Cup win on Saturday

Dundee have condemned racist abuse received by Jonathan Afolabi. Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

Dundee have condemned “vile racist messages” received by Ireland under-21 international and on-loan Celtic forward Jonathan Afolabi.

Afolabi shared a string of racist abuse messages he received from one user on his Instagram account after netting a stoppage-time equaliser during a 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday night.

A Dundee statement read: “Following last night’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose we were made aware of vile racist messages that had been directed to one of our players.

“Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form.

“Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

“Sadly, this isn’t the first incident in the last seven days which has seen one of our players being subjected to abuse.

“After last weekend’s match with Heart of Midlothian, another player received disgusting messages which have also been reported.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support.”

