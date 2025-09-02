Troy Parrott set for lengthy spell on sidelines with knee injury

Ireland's Troy Parrott has sustained a knee injury that is likely to keep him on the sidelines for a prolonged period. Photograph: Ed van de Pol/BSR Agency/Getty

Troy Parrott is set to miss the Republic of Ireland qualifiers in October against Portugal in Lisbon and Armenia at the Aviva Stadium after sustaining a medial knee ligament injury.

Parrott, who has scored 10 goals in seven appearances for his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar this season is facing a prolonged period on the sidelines, having already been ruled out of Saturday’s opening qualification tie against Hungary at a sold-out Aviva.

“Every coach would like to have the top scorer in Europe in his team,” said Hallgrimsson. “When something like this happens you start to feel sorry for yourself but imagine the player himself, in such good form, I feel sorry for him.

“Luckily, we have players in his position doing really well at the moment. We can’t be thinking about players who can’t help us, we are focused on the players who are here.

“From what I hear, Troy will miss the next camp as well.”

Celtic’s Johnny Kenny was called up in place of Parrott while Evan Ferguson now looks certain to start against Hungary and away to Armenia on Tuesday after impressing in Serie A.

Swansea City’s new signing Adam Idah is a likely option off the bench with Southampton’s attacking midfielder Finn Azaz expected to play behind Ferguson.

Ryan Manning is the only fit left-back in the Ireland squad as Liam Scales missed training today with an ankle injury he picked up playing for Celtic against Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Robbie Brady was already ruled out with a calf injury.

Hallgrímsson noted that Matt Doherty and Dara O’Shea could switch to the left if Manning continued to start in midfield, where he featured against Senegal and Luxembourg in June, although Sammie Szmodics is expected to return from injury and feature off the wing.

The Ireland manager admitted that Monday’s preparation was disrupted by Ogbene and Idah having to leave camp for medicals in Sheffield and Swansea, to secure moves on transfer deadline day.

The most interesting decision for the Ireland management is on the right side of midfield after Ipswich Town recently signed Kasey McAteer to replace Ogbene, who was loaned to Sheffield United.

Ogbene has just returned from a rupture of his Achilles tendon.

“We will push the players in the next few days and see the numbers,” Hallgrímsson added. “I saw [Ogbene] play two live games, and he played 90 minutes even and it didn’t look like he was struggling for fitness. With a serious injury like he had, it will take some time to get to full fitness.”

McAteer started and scored against Senegal in June before impressing four days later in Luxembourg.