Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli urges careful approach in Andorra

Europa League: Inter Club d’Escalades v Dundalk, Estadi Comunal, Thursday, 6.30pm Irish time – Live stream on dundalkfc.com

Filippo Giovagnoli knows that a victory over Inter Club d’Escalades in Andorra on Thursday will do his hopes of remaining at Dundalk FC no harm but insists he isn’t feeling the pressure to get a result in the Europa League qualifier.

The interim head coach reiterated his desire to remain at Oriel Park beyond the end of the current campaign in his programme notes ahead of last Friday’s 3-2 win over Shelbourne.

The Italian has now won his first two games in charge of Dundalk since replacing Vinny Perth but takes on a new challenge in leading the Louth men into Europe at the Estadi Comunal.

Nevertheless, Giovagnoli says he doesn’t feel pressure to get a result on Thursday if he is to remain at Oriel Park next season.

“Of course, it would be important to win but every game for me is a kind of final and I’m treating it like that but without too much pressure to be honest because the way I see it soccer is a process,” he said.

“There’s a process to build a style, build up players etc so I don’t see myself being in a position that if I don’t win a game then it could compromise my future. That is not right.

“If I was thinking like that I’d be so nervous but I don’t think like that. We know what we are doing and we think we can stay here and build something great for this club. There’s great history at Dundalk but maybe we can build something better or different,” said the 49-year-old.

While Dundalk will be hot favourites to beat an Inter Club d’Escalades side playing just their second ever European tie, Giovagnoli says they can’t be taken for granted given the number of players in their team with international experience.

Inter Club duo Ildefons Lima Solà and Cristian Martínez have both scored for Andorra in qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland while many more have numerous caps at international level.

“They have a lot of players who have played many games internationally so for that reason we have to be careful,” warned Giovagnoli.

“You have to respect your opponents always but you also have to play your game, be aggressive and go there to earn the result.”

Dundalk will be without Dane Massey (hip) and Patrick McEleney (calf) for the match but top scorer Patrick Hoban should return following a groin problem.

The game will be streamed free of charge on dundalkfc.com from 6.30pm.