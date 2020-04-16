Leeds great Norman Hunter ‘severely unwell’ in hospital with Covid-19

76-year-old’s family thank supporters for messages and well wishes

Leeds United’s Norman Hunter slides in to tackle Liverpool’s Roger Hunt during the 1965 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: PA Wire

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains “severely unwell” in hospital, having been admitted with Covid-19 last Friday.

Hunter, 76, was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Fairs Cups with Leeds.

“His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes,” a club statement read.

“They would also like to say a huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.

“We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days. Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you.”

