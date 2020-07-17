Borussia Dortmund agree €25m fee for English 17-year-old Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to buy Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City for a fee that could rise to €25m (£22.75m).

The 17-year-old midfielder, who is in line for a five-year contract, would follow Jadon Sancho as the latest young English player to join the Bundesliga club.

Bellingham made his Birmingham debut at the start of this season aged 16 years and 38 days and became the club’s youngest goalscorer at 16 days and 63 days, eclipsing Trevor Francis’s records. He has established himself as a first-team regular.

The England age-group international has attracted interest from Manchester United and his parents met club executives for talks in March.

The England Under-17 captain has so far made 39 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Birmingham are currently in 19th position, five points clear of the bottom three with two matches remaining. - Guardian