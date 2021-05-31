Barcelona sign Man City Sergio Agüero on two-year-deal

Sergio Agüero has signed a two-year contract with Barcelona. The Catalan club announced the Argentinian forward would join them on July 1st when his current deal with Manchester City expires.

He will officially sign his contract with Barcelona at 5pm Irish time, before being presented to the media an hour later.

Barca said Agüero’s buy-out clause had been set at €100 million.

City announced on March 29th that Agüero’s contract would not be renewed and that his 10-year stint at the club would end this summer.

Agüero joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to score 260 goals for the club, none more important than the stoppage-time strike which sealed the 2012 Premier League title.