Steven Gerrard in frame for Rangers return after Russell Martin is sacked

Rangers have sacked manager Russell Martin after his side won only five of 17 competitive matches as manager. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Steven Gerrard is under strong consideration for a return to Rangers after the Scottish club confirmed the sacking of Russell Martin on Sunday night.

Martin’s ill-fated Ibrox tenure ended with the manager leaving the Falkirk Stadium via a side door and a waiting car after a 1-1 draw which left Rangers 11 points from the summit of Scotland’s top flight after just seven games. Furious fans had surrounded the Rangers team bus in Falkirk.

The Rangers board had been reluctant to part with Martin, who was only hired in June, despite vociferous protests from supporters. However, there was an understanding the 39-year-old’s position became untenable.

Rangers have won only one of their top-flight games to date, which has been combined with dismal performances in Europe. Overall, Martin won only five of 17 competitive matches with a passive, muddled brand of football that earned him few friends.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club’s expectations,” said a Rangers statement. “Assistant head coach, Matt Gill, and first-team coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing. Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Gerrard won the title with Rangers in 2020-21, their only championship since 2011. His performance in Glasgow before then, coupled with struggles at Aston Villa, raises questions about his managerial capabilities. Yet he is held in high esteem by the very group of supporters Rangers desperately need back on side. The reappointment of the Liverpool icon, who last managed in Saudi Arabia, would prove hugely popular. Gerrard will also be aware of what few options he has to be a manager in significant leagues.

Martin’s exit will intensify scrutiny on Kevin Thelwell, the Rangers sporting director. He had been hugely supportive of the manager while publicly revealing a net spend of £20 million in the summer window. Martin had signed a three-year contract.

Martin, who had previously been in charge of MK Dons and Swansea, managed Southampton to promotion to the Premier League in 2024 after being appointed the previous summer. He was sacked last December after the Saints won only one of their first 16 games. He was named Barry Ferguson’s successor in June, after the interim head coach had succeeded the sacked Philippe Clement in February.

Danny Röhl, the former Sheffield Wednesday manager, and Sean Dyche, most recently in charge of Everton, are among others who are likely to enter the frame for the Rangers hot seat.

In Sunday’s match, Rangers took the lead when Bojan Miovski slid the ball in from close range shortly before half-time, but the chants against the manager continued and increased in volume when John McGlynn’s Falkirk levelled spectacularly in the 73rd minute, Henry Cartwright curling in a vicious right-footed drive from 25 yards. – Guardian