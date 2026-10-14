Ireland players’ actions at Israel football games ‘shameful’, Jewish advocacy leader says

The actions of the Ireland players in the two Nations League football games against Israel were described as “shameful” by the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) at an event in Dublin on Tuesday.

Former Barack Obama aide Jonathan Greenblatt, who has led the Jewish advocacy organisation since 2015, said Ireland players bowing their heads for the Israeli national anthem, wearing black armbands and not looking Israeli players in the eye was “dehumanising, it was demonising and it was disgusting and it was an affront to sports fans everywhere”.

“People are entitled to have their opinions,” he said. But sport was considered the “sacrosanct sphere, where people can come together and just play the game”.

Greenblatt spoke on behalf of the J7, a coalition of advocacy groups in countries with large Jewish communities, to reporters in Herzog Park, Dublin, on Tuesday as the group gathered there.

The delegation of the J7, the Large Communities’ Task Force Against Anti-Semitism, visited Dublin to meet politicians and representatives of Ireland’s Jewish community.

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Greenblatt said “the Jewish community is being targeted here at a rate that exceeds all of the other J7 countries by a wide margin”.

Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, said 143 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded between July 2025 and last January.

“A deeply troubling number for a community of our size,” he said, as the Jewish community in Ireland consisted of “just 2,200 people”.

Greenblatt said even though Ireland was not one of the J7 member countries, “we felt is was crucial for our annual J7 report ... to include a special chapter on Ireland this year”.

Jonathan Greenblatt wants the Government to do more to tackle anti-Semitism and protect Jewish people here. Photograph: Katie Mellett

The J7 brings together the leadership of representative Jewish organisations from Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Anti-Israel rhetoric in Ireland, however, is creating an increasingly not just uncomfortable but hostile environment for Ireland’s Jews, directly affecting the safety and daily lives of this small, historic community,” he said.

“Jewish people are an indivisible element of Ireland. Removing them is removing a piece of this country itself.”

Greenblatt said 2025 was globally the “deadliest year for anti-Semitic attacks in the diaspora in more than 30 years”.

He is calling on the Government to introduce measures “before it is too late”, such as dedicated security funding for Jewish communal and educational institutions and consistent enforcement of hate-crime legislation.

He advocated for political accountability when rhetoric demonised Jews, when it attacked Zionism or crossed the line into anti-Semitism.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has previously denied suggestions that Ireland was anti-Semitic.

Asked about the matter in late September in the context of the football fixtures, he said: “We are not anti-Semitic – as both Foreign Affairs Minister and then Taoiseach I have been very strong in terms of firstly affirming the role of the Jewish community in Ireland. They have made an historic contribution to Ireland and continue to make it to our society.”

Cohen said he could not think of “a more fitting place” to welcome the J7 delegates than Herzog Park.

He said the attempt to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from the park last year was “deeply hurtful to our community and is typical of the ubiquitous, ambient anti-Semitism that reflects a growing hostility that Irish Jews increasingly encounter”.

“No Jew in Ireland should ever feel they must choose between being proudly Irish and proudly Jewish,” Cohen said.

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking to live openly and safely as Jews in the country we call home.”