Grim reality of war sends Shakhtar Donetsk to London for ‘home’ Champions League clash

Champio ns L e a gue : Sha kht a r Don et s k v A EK A t h e ns, S t amfo r d Br id ge , W e dn e sday, 8pm

The morning has thinned out into low, wispy cloud. Beneath it, Shakhtar Donetsk’s players are going through their paces. Arda Turan observes from the side, watching with the director of football, Darijo Srna. A stray ball zips towards them and Srna, after juggling it up, bends it into the goal with a familiar right-footed arc. “Modric!” exclaims Turan. But the two men are football legends in their own right and, as they continue to joke, the thought occurs that this happy scene could be played out almost anywhere else. Nearby, just beyond the team’s accommodation, a lake shimmers under the emerging sun.

It masks the fact that, around dawn, air-raid sirens disrupted the peace for everyone in view. Even here, in Shakhtar’s bucolic spa hotel base 15 minutes outside Lviv, nobody is safe from the threat of Russian rockets and drones. In Rivne, three hours’ drive to the northeast, another alarm had sent the players and staff down to the stadium’s shelter. The second half was delayed by 20 minutes and that, no matter the corner of the country or the vividness of the autumn colours, is a weekly reality.

So is a travel schedule any other Champions League club would recoil at. Shakhtar are about to hit the road yet again, because there remains no chance of playing European games in Ukraine. This season they will host matches in England for the first time, Stamford Bridge the winner in a beauty contest of three venues in London. If the border crossing into Poland is unforgiving, the journey could take anything up to 18 hours. I’ve been invited to join their trip to London for Wednesday night’s game “at home” to AEK Athens.

“It has good feelings for me and, Inshallah (God willing), it will for our players too,” a beaming Turan says, a few hours before making a journey that starts via a convoy of people carriers. He has wrought a transformation at Shakhtar since his appointment as head coach in May 2025 and has been reminding anyone who will listen of his semi-final goal against Chelsea in 2014, when an Atlético Madrid side at the peak of their powers produced a classic away performance. “It’s an iconic stadium but it’s not our home,” Turan says. “If you don’t have a home stadium at this level it’s very difficult, ask any other club. But we have a dream and inside we have great power.”

They will need all of it for the trip. Shakhtar have become used to packing up, regrouping and taking their roadshow to locations in Poland, Germany and Slovakia for their “home” matches on the Continent. But it does not become easier and, with parts of Ukraine under intensified attack from Russia, there is no immediate prospect of a happy ending.

“In the first year playing games away we felt more enthusiastic,” says Vitaliy Khlivnyuk, Shakhtar’s director of sports management. “And we continue, but with each year it becomes harder and harder for everyone. Physically you can get over it but mentally it’s really tough.”

Ukrainian army veteran Nazarii Moroz performs a symbolic first kick prior to the Ukrainian Premier League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Obolon Kyiv at Arena Lviv, Ukraine, in May. Photograph: Les Kasyanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Kyiv, where Shakhtar were based more regularly until three years ago, is an increasingly dangerous place. “Now it has the kind of atmosphere where the birds don’t sing,” says Khlivnyuk, drawing an unhappy parallel with the early days of the invasion of Donetsk in 2014.

At lunch, one of Shakhtar’s bus drivers, Oleksandr, readies himself for the task ahead. He has set today’s departure time for 1pm. Three of the squad playfight by the dessert buffet and then, realising time is tight, hurry downstairs to collect their belongings.

The players and coaching staff travel in a group of smaller vehicles, four or five to each. Shakhtar introduced that extra concession for comfort a year ago, receiving a favourable response. Other club employees follow on a larger coach, the vehicles winding through low-slung villages and past glinting domed churches. Crumbling Soviet signs are reminders of a complex past; a couple of modest cemeteries bring the present starkly into view.

Passengers’ names are taken before arrival at the Krakovets border crossing, which is reached in just under two hours. Many of the players leap out to stretch their legs. Kaua Elias, among the brightest talents in Shakhtar’s modern crop of exciting Brazilians, has been playing Fifa video games with a carload of his compatriots.

In Lviv, they all meet once a week to cook churrasco; Marlon Gomes has the best knack for it, according to Elias. The prospect of Stamford Bridge is plenty to chew on. Tonight’s match is, at least in part, the culmination of a lifelong ambition. “Since I was a kid I dreamed of playing there for Chelsea,” Elias says. “So going there with Shakhtar is a dream in the same way. We’re very happy to play in London this year.”

Border formalities on the Ukrainian and Polish sides take an hour and a quarter. The buses begin coursing through the corn fields of southeast Poland and arrive at Rzeszow Airport four hours after leaving Lviv.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Kaua Elias passes the ball under pressure from Armando Obispo of PSV Eindhoven during last month's Champions League match at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Turan makes a video call while waiting for the flight; one of his assistants is watching Chelsea play Bournemouth and another is clipping up action from the win at Veres. “There’s time to do it on these trips,” Turan says. He is working through episodes of MobLand when downtime is called for.

This magnetic, emotional figure has thrown himself into Shakhtar. “I feel 100 per cent part of this family and this story,” Turan says. “It’s something more important than football. I want to raise the voice of the people here. We live in war but we will never accept it and I will always continue bringing it up. Football is sometimes everything in life, but sometimes it’s nothing.”

Shakhtar hope at least 25,000 fans will attend the AEK game, perhaps the lowest-profile home match of a quartet that will conclude with Real Madrid’s visit in January. The club’s connections with London extend beyond football: Metinvest, its sister company, provided 5,000 tonnes of steel that built the Shard. On the pitch, they will wear shirts highlighting the “Invest in Ukraine” campaign driven by their owner and sponsor SCM.

“If you come along and support Shakhtar, you’re supporting Ukraine,” Srna says. “This team need support and need emotion, because we are living under sirens and bombs. We’re here to show the world that we are alive, strong, united and will fight to the end.”

At the back of the plane, Shakhtar’s Ukrainian contingent are playing cards.

Midfielder Dmytro Kryskiv thinks there is “something special connecting the team”, driven by the mercurial Turan. They disembark after a nine-hour expedition and, within 90 more minutes, will be settled into their west London hotel. For modern-day Shakhtar, it gets no easier than this. On Thursday, they must make the return journey before preparing for Saturday’s league game with Kolos Kovalivka.

“But we have to continue to play,” Khlivnyuk concludes. “Many of our citizens are struggling more than us. When you know that a win or draw can be a spot of light in this darkness, you will always do it.”