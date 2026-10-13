Pressure on Michael Carrick grows as 10-man Manchester United beaten at Atlético Madrid

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected after Ademola Lookman scored Atlético Madrid's second goal during the Champions League game at Estadio Metropolitano. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid 2 [Barrios 1; Lookman 79] Manchester United 0

Manchester United’s winless run extended to a fifth match as Michael Carrick’s side made a nightmare start and lost Leny Yoro to a red card in a 2-0 defeat at Atlético Madrid.

The feelgood factor that came with the Red Devils’ surprising return to European football’s top table under their former midfielder has been replaced by growing questions over the head coach’s future.

United were booed after conceding a stoppage-time leveller at home to struggling Tottenham on Saturday and three days later it was a slow start that proved costly as Pablo Barrios scored after just 50 seconds.

Johnny Cardoso saw a goal ruled out for handball and Atléti twice hit the woodwork as Diego Simeone’s side attempted to see off a spirited response from Carrick’s men.

Bruno Fernandes crashed an effort off the crossbar as United pushed for a second-half leveller, only to be reduced to 10 men as Yoro was adjudged to have brought down Jonathan David as last man.

Substitute Ademola Lookman quickly added a second to end the contest, with this loss increasing the spotlight on Carrick ahead of travelling to rivals Leeds with their lowest points after six league games since 1986.

Arsenal 3 [Timber 64; Eze 67; Saka 71] Lille 0

Bukayo Saka scores Arsenal's third goal against Lille at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka all scored in seven scintillating second-half minutes to fire Arsenal to a comfortable 3-0 win against Lille at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber opened the scoring for the home side shortly after the hour mark before Eze doubled their advantage just three minutes later.

Substitute Saka then added a third in the 71st minute as Mikel Arteta’s side cantered to a second win from two matches in Europe, and their ninth in 10 across all competitions so far this season.

The Gunners’ victory here was remarkably their 14th in a row in the group stage of the Champions League as they bid to go one step further than last season and secure their maiden title on Europe’s grandest stage.

It is now almost two years since the Gunners last dropped points in the league phase – a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in November 2024.

Tuesday’s other results

Lens 0 Sporting Lisbon 2 [Suárez 22; Doumbia 74]

Sabah 2 [Parris 49; Mickels 88] Slavia Prague 0

Galatasaray 1 [Batrakov 28] Barcelona 4 [Cancelo 43; López 50; Gordon 53; Adeyemi 65]

Inter Milan 3 [Martínez 44,81; Bonny 90+3 ] Club Brugge 4 [Tresoldi 30 pen, 63, 74; Vermant 87]

RB Leipzig 1 [Gruda 75] PSV Eindhoven 0

Viking 3 [Stensness 2; Christiansen 38; Haugen 90] Bayern Munich 3 [Kane 54 pen, 60; Díaz 71]

Villarreal 3 [Mikautadze 23; Mourinho 26; Oluwaseyi 86] Napoli 1 [Rrahmani 8]