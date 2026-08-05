Arsenal agree transfer fee with Newcastle for Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimarães has two years remaining on his contrast with Newcastle but is poised to leave the club to join Arsenal. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Bruno Guimarães is set to leave Newcastle’s preseason training camp in southern Spain and fly to London before a £75 million (€87.5 million) move to Arsenal. The outgoing Newcastle captain is scheduled to undergo a medical in north London in the next couple of days after the two clubs finally compromised on the fee.

Arsenal had initially wanted to pay no more than £60 million for the Brazil midfielder, who turns 29 in November and has two years remaining on his contract, but Newcastle demanded a minimum of £80 million.

Having sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali to Barcelona and Tottenham respectively earlier this summer, Newcastle had no need to sell Guimarães and would have preferred to keep a key player who was integral to their 2025 League Cup triumph.

Since the Brazilian’s arrival from Lyon in January 2022, Newcastle have struggled to win games without Guimarães on the pitch. In his 153 League appearances he scored 30 goals, contributed 26 assists and, as Eddie Howe’s former team twice qualified for the Champions League, became an enduring crowd favourite. The loss of Guimarães is likely to hit Newcastle fans appreciably harder than even Alexander Isak’s defection to Liverpool last year.

Guimarães, though, was determined to join Arsenal even before Howe stepped down as manager last week. He flew to La Manga to meet the club’s incoming manager, Matthias Jaissle, on Monday but is understood to have told Jaissle he wanted out and could not be persuaded otherwise. The parting is believed to have been cordial and in marked contrast to Isak’s acrimonious exit last summer.

Lyon will receive a windfall in the region of €8 million due to a sell-on clause that stipulates they are entitled to 20 per cent of any profit Newcastle make on the sale of Guimarães. – Guardian