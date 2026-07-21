Woman (50s) injured in knife attack during Mass in Co Waterford church

Holy Cross Church in Summerhill, Tramore, Co Waterford where the incident took place. Image: Google Street View

A woman in her 50s has been injured in a knife attack during Mass in a church in Tramore, Co Waterford.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident at the Holy Cross Church, which occurred shortly before 10am.

A man in his 30s was arrested a short time later.

The woman, believed to be from the local area, was transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment.

Her injuries were described by gardaí as serious but non-life threatening.

In a statement, gardaí said that a man was arrested at a nearby domestic residence. He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda Station in Co Waterford.

“Gardaí seized a knife which will be technically examined,” the statement added.

In a statement, the Diocese of Waterford & Lismore said it was “deeply shocked by a violent incident which occurred this morning during Mass at Holy Cross Church, Tramore.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured parishioner, and we pray for her full and speedy recovery.

“We wish to commend the courage and presence of mind shown by the parishioners who assisted during this frightening incident. We also thank the priests of the parish for their immediate pastoral care and concern, and we express our sincere gratitude to An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service and all emergency personnel for their prompt response.

“We ask the people of the Diocese to pray for the injured woman, for everyone affected by this distressing incident, and for the parish community of Holy Cross, Tramore.”

Gardaí and ambulance personnel responded to a reports of an assault at the church at about 9.45am on Tuesday.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to come forward.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Summerhill, Tramore between 9.15am and 10.15am on Tuesday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Gardaí said anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620.