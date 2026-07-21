Uefa hit Derry City and CSKA Sofia with fines after Brandywell trouble

CSKA Sofia fans rush a barrier at the Brandywell leading to the Europa League match against Derry City being stopped for 14 minutes. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

CSKA Sofia fans have been denied tickets to attend the Europa League qualifier against Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Thursday after Uefa found them guilty of throwing objects and damaging the Brandywell during last week’s Europa League match against Derry City.

The CSKA fans avoided a second away game ban for a probationary period of two years despite video evidence confirming “racist and/or discriminatory” behaviour after “Nazi salutes” were visible inside the Brandywell.

The Bulgarian club were also fined €55,000, with €5,000 as punishment for a CSKA staff member violating the “basic rules of decent conduct” during the second leg of the qualifier.

The match, which CSKA Sofia won 2-1 to seal a 5-3 aggregate victory, had to be paused for 14 minutes during the second half after trouble broke out in the stands.

Uefa have instructed CSKA to reach a settlement with Derry inside 30 days to cover the cost of damaged seats in the stadium.

Derry City have not escaped sanction with Uefa fining the club €20,000 for the “effective invasion of the field of play by its supporters, crowd disturbances and throwing of objects”.

European football’s governing body has, however, suspended a partial closure of the Brandywell for one European fixture during a probationary period of two years.

In response to the decisions released by the Uefa appeals body, Derry City “accepted that its own supporters had thrown objects on to the field of play” and the club highlighted the one supporter who “entered the field of play and approached the CSKA goalkeeper, before being returned to the stand by security personnel”.

The club statement added: “Derry City FC fully accepts the decision of the Uefa appeals body. Derry City FC is committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure that home matches are played in an environment that is safe for players and supporters alike.

“An investigation is underway to identify those supporters of Derry City FC who were involved in these incidents and who ultimately caused the club to incur this fine. Once identified, the club will take appropriate steps to sanction these supporters, including the possibility of a lifetime ban from the McBride Stadium.

“Separately, CSKA Sofia has apologised to Derry City FC for the damage caused to the McBride Stadium by its supporters. CSKA Sofia has agreed to cover the cost of remediating this damage and Derry City FC is liaising with CSKA Sofia on this issue.”