Neuer to Neymar: 10 World Cup players who have retired from international football

Manuel Neuer (Germany, 40)

Just days before his international retirement, German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showed he could still catch Joshua Kimmich. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

First participated in the World Cup in 2010 before winning the trophy four years later. Germany have had little success since and their penalty shoot-out defeat by Paraguay marked the end of Neuer’s international career. He initially retired after Euro 2024 but reversed that decision a few weeks before this tournament. “Despite the bitter end, I don’t regret this decision,” he said after his 23rd and final World Cup appearance. The former Germany defender Robert Huth criticised the decision to bring Neuer out of retirement: “I think the big one that really unsettles the squad was the Neuer inclusion. I think [it was] really unexpected, he came late to the table.”

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic , 30)

Patrik Schick after Czech Republic's defeat by Mexico at the World Cup. It could have been Ireland losing that match. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Made his World Cup debut this summer having left an impression at Euro 2020. Schick failed to score as the Czechs went winless and were eliminated in the group stage. The striker announced his international retirement hours after the final group game. “Today, my national team chapter is coming to an end,” he said. The official Czech statement paid tribute: “Thank you for every match, every goal, and the pride with which you represented the Czech Republic.”

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico, 41)

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa delivered a heartfelt message after confirming his retirement. Photograph: Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images

Cemented himself as a fans’ favourite in 2014 when he kept a famous clean sheet against World Cup hosts Brazil. His playing time was limited this summer, but he got 12 minutes against the Czech Republic, where he was celebrated by team-mates. Manager Javier Aguirre said after the match: “The moment he stepped on to the pitch, it overshadowed everything else. He is a world-class legend, and I am incredibly proud of him.” Ochoa later posted: “It was the greatest privilege of my life. Thank you for believing, for always accompanying us. I love you Mexico.”

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, 35)

Riyad Mahrez's international career included helping make Algeria champions of Africa in 2019. Photograph: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Having made one appearance at the 2014 finals, Mahrez had to wait 12 years to add to his tally. He scored two goals against Austria before Algeria were eliminated in the last 32 by Switzerland in his final game. Mahrez said: “Representing Algeria has been a dream of mine ever since I was young, to play for my country. It’s been an immense honour and a great source of pride.” A Confederation of African Footballstatement said: “You gave us memories that time can never take away. Thank you, Riyad Mahrez.”

Enner Valencia (Ecuador, 36)

Enner Valencia will not be adding any more goals to his record tally for Ecuador. Photograph: Carl De Souza/ AFP via Getty Images

The forward got six goals in as many matches across the 2014 and 2022 finals but was unable to add to that tally for an Ecuador team who lost to Mexico in the last 32. “I’ve played my last match with the national team,” he said in the tunnel afterwards. Ecuador’s official X account showed appreciation to their record scorer: “The GOAT. Super Enner. Thank you for giving yourself to the country and representing it in the best way.”

Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina, 38)

Sunday's World Cup final was the last international match for Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. Photograph: should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

The uncompromising defender played every minute as Argentina triumphed in Qatar, having made his World Cup debut in 2010. Playing time was harder to come by in North America, though he featured in every game bar one, having revealed his intention to retire in March. “It’s my last World Cup, from there I’ll be a fan,” he said. Otamendi’s final home match became a tribute, with Lionel Messi letting him score a penalty at La Bombonera.

Marko Arnautovic (Austria, 37)

Former Austria forward Marko Arnautovic. 'What a character'. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

This was the striker’s first and last World Cup. He scored twice as Austria reached the last 32, where they were defeated 3–0 by Spain. Arnautovic revealed his departure in an emotional postmatch interview, saying: “Playing for Austria was the biggest highlight. It hits me that from now on I won’t see my second family any more.” In a social media post, the Austrian Football Association said: “What a career. What a character. Thank you for everything.”

Craig Gordon (Scotland, 43)

Craig Gordon travelled to the World Cup with Scotland, for whom his last appearance came in a pre-tournament friendly against Curaçao. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The goalkeeper amassed 84 caps, making his debut in 2004, but did not get off the bench at his first World Cup. “I’ve never wanted it to end, but it must,” Gordon said, calling time on his club and international career. Gordon’s spell was described as “a career unlike any other” by the Scotland national team’s social media account.

Jean Michaël Seri (Ivory Coast , 35)

Jean Michaël Seri will be long remembered by the team known as The Elephants. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Made his World Cup debut in his side’s 2–0 victory over Curaçao, his 64th cap. In a social media post, the former Fulham midfielder later said: “After 11 years in the national team, and one World Cup played, I announce the end of my international career today.” Seri received a wealth of tributes below his post. “Congratulations on all that you’ve accomplished with the national team,” replied the captain, Franck Kessié. “Thank you for all these moments shared under our colours.”

Neymar (Brazil, 34)

There'll be no more Neymar for Brazil. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Announced himself on the World Cup stage with two goals on debut in 2014. Restricted by injury at the latest tournament, he managed 55 minutes before Brazil’s exit against Norway and announced his international retirement shortly after full time. “It started here at MetLife Stadium,” he said, referring to his debut against the US in August 2010, “and I finished here. It is now over.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic, working as a pundit for US television, said: “An amazing player, and the skill set he had was just crazy. So, sad moment for Brazilian football.”