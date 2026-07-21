DK Windows boss facing proceedings for directorship disqualification and personal liability

DK Windows and Doors boss Darragh Kane is to face a High Court application seeking his disqualification for at least five years from holding directorships and making him personally liable for some or all of the debts of the company. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

DK Windows and Doors boss Darragh Kane is to face a High Court application seeking his disqualification for at least five years from holding directorships and making him personally liable for some or all of the debts of the company.

DK Windows and Doors collapsed in 2024 owing hundreds of thousands to customers having taken in deposits at a time when it was insolvent, according to a joint liquidators’ investigation following the collapse. Kane was its sole director.

Joint liquidators Nicholas O’Dwyer and Colm Dolan of Grant Thornton regarded the conduct of the company before collapse as “a sustained course of egregious behaviour” whereby Kane permitted the company to continue trading and incur further liabilities in circumstances where an inability to meet the orders placed was evident.

In the liquidators’ latest report to the High Court, presented by solicitor Graham Kenny, the liquidators now say that the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) has directed that disqualification proceedings be brought against Kane.

Kenny said there had been communication with Mr Kane about accepting a disqualification order. However, the CEA had since said that as the seriousness of the case warranted a disqualification of more than five years.

This order could only be made by a court and an undertaking cannot be given by a director to accept it.

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Judge Brian Cregan asked if it was the liquidators’ intention to bring proceedings for reckless and fraudulent trading and making the director personally liable for the debts.

Kenny said he believed he could make that application as part of the disqualification proceedings.

He would also have to serve the proceedings within two months.

The judge gave Kenny a return date in October for the bringing of those proceedings.