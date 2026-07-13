Shelbourne appoint John Russell as new head coach

John Russell has been confirmed as Shelbourne FC’s new men’s first team head coach, joining the Dublin club from Sligo Rovers on a long-term agreement.

Russell took over the top job at the Showgrounds in June 2022 after three seasons as an assistant coach.

The Galway man succeeds Joey O’Brien at Shelbourne after the latter stepped down from the role last month. O’Brien took the helm at Tolka Park following Damien Duff’s departure in June 2025. They current sit fifth in the Premier Division one point off Dundalk in fourth but 16 points adrift of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

As a player, Russell won two FAI Cups with Sligo and in 2013 won a Premier Division title with St Patrick’s Athletic.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in Irish football, with a proud history and supporters who expect success,” he said in a statement confirming his appointment, describing it as a privilege to be appointed as head coach.

“From the outside, I’ve always admired the standards that have been built here, and I’m excited to be part of the next chapter.”

He also thanked Sligo Rovers, adding: “I will always be grateful to the players, staff, supporters, and everyone connected with the club for the trust and support they gave me throughout my time there.”

Shelbourne’s chief executive Tomás Quinn said, after a “rigorous recruitment process”, they are delighted to welcome Russell to the club.

“John stood out as the outstanding candidate through his leadership, his understanding of the League of Ireland and the experience he has both of the league and in Europe,” Quinn added.

“He has considerable experience of building dressingrooms in a demanding environment, while his work in developing young players and creating opportunities for them strongly aligns with the direction of Shels.

“John understands the expectations that come with managing this club. We believe he has the ambition, ability and personality to lead the club into its next chapter.”

Russell will assume the role with immediate effect, starting with Shels’ trip to face Kerry in the FAI Cup on Friday.