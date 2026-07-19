Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sports
The 2026 Commonwealth Games were to be hosted in Australia, but escalating costs resulted in the state of Victoria pulling out and Glasgow stepping in with a scaled-down version. Still, 3,000 athletes are expected to participate across 10 sports. - July 23rd to August 2nd, TNT Sports
Gaelic football
It may not be David v Goliath, but Mayo v Kerry is certainly the battle of the have and the have nots. Reigning champions Kerry have claimed the title 23 times since Mayo’s last victory (in 1951). - Sunday, RTÉ & BBC
Athletics
From the 100 metres to the 3,000 metres Steeplechase to the Discus Throw to the High Jump, the 154th edition of our National Senior Track and Field Championships takes place at the weekend at Morton Stadium, Santry in Dublin. - Sunday, RTÉ
MONDAY (July 20th)
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (July 21st)
- CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-5.20pm; TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5.15pm - Stage 16 Tour de France
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight - Blackpool World Matchplay
WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)
- CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm - Stage 17 Tour de France
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight - Blackpool World Matchplay
THURSDAY (July 23rd)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight - LPGA 3M Open
- CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, 11.20am-5pm - Stage 18 Tour de France
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Hull FC v Hull KR
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay
- SPORTS - TNT Sports & BBC Alba, 8pm-10pm - Opening Ceremony Commonwealth Games
FRIDAY (July 24th)
- SPORTS - TNT Sports 2, 8.30am-10.30pm; BBC Alba, 5.30pm-10pm (highlights) Commonwealth Games
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Hungarian Grand Prix
- CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5.15pm - Stage 19 Tour de France
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.30pm-4pm - Stage 1 Women:Tour of Poland
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight - LPGA 3M Open
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 8pm St Patrick’s Ath v Dundalk
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Wakefield v Castleford, 8pm Wigan v St Helens
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay
SATURDAY (July 25th)
- TRIATHLON - triathlonlive.tv - London World Championship
- SPORTS - TNT Sports 2, 8.30am-10.30pm; BBC Alba, 5.30pm-10pm (highlights) Commonwealth Games
- CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, 10am-4.10pm - Stage 20 Tour de France
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am; Channel 4, 7.30pm-9pm (highlights) - Practice & Qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, noon-2pm - WTA Austrian Open Final
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-4.05pm Ascot & York
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.30pm-2.45pm - Stage 2 Women: Tour of Poland
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm York v Huddersfield
- CAMOGIE - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland Senior Semi-finals - 4pm Galway v Kilkenny, 6pm Cork v Tipperary
- UFC - TNT Sports 3 from 5pm - Abu Dhabi Magomed Ankalaev v Khalil Rountree Jr
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 5.30pm Leigh v Warrington
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm - LPGA 3M Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Toulouse v Catalans
- GAA - RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.05pm Up for the Match
SUNDAY (July 26th)
- SPORTS - TNT Sports 2, 8.30am-10.30pm; BBC Alba, 5.30pm-10pm (highlights) Commonwealth Games
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-4pm Women’s Scottish Open
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm; Channel 4, 6.30pm-9pm (highlights) Hungarian Grand Prix
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 1pm-3pm - WTA Prague Open Final
- CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-2.30pm - Final stage Women: Tour of Poland
- GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open
- CYCLING - TG4, 3.05pm-7.30pm; TNT Sports 1, 2.30pm-7.45pm - Final stage Tour de France
- GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Final - 3.30pm Kerry v Mayo
- TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-7.30pm - ATP Estoril Open Final
- ATHLETICS - RTÉ 2, 6pm-8.05pm - Santry National Championships
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm - LPGA 3M Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-10pm - Blackpool World Matchplay
- GAA - TG4, 7.45pm-9.15pm - Deferred All-Ireland SFC Final
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 1am - New York Edgar Berlanga v Steven Butler