Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Sports

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were to be hosted in Australia, but escalating costs resulted in the state of Victoria pulling out and Glasgow stepping in with a scaled-down version. Still, 3,000 athletes are expected to participate across 10 sports. - July 23rd to August 2nd, TNT Sports

Gaelic football

It may not be David v Goliath, but Mayo v Kerry is certainly the battle of the have and the have nots. Reigning champions Kerry have claimed the title 23 times since Mayo’s last victory (in 1951). - Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

Athletics

From the 100 metres to the 3,000 metres Steeplechase to the Discus Throw to the High Jump, the 154th edition of our National Senior Track and Field Championships takes place at the weekend at Morton Stadium, Santry in Dublin. - Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (July 20th)

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 21st)

CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-5.20pm; TNT Sports 1, 11.30am-5.15pm - Stage 16 Tour de France

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight - Blackpool World Matchplay

WEDNESDAY (July 22nd)

CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm - Stage 17 Tour de France

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-midnight - Blackpool World Matchplay

THURSDAY (July 23rd)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight - LPGA 3M Open

CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, 11.20am-5pm - Stage 18 Tour de France

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Hull FC v Hull KR

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay

SPORTS - TNT Sports & BBC Alba, 8pm-10pm - Opening Ceremony Commonwealth Games

FRIDAY (July 24th)

SPORTS - TNT Sports 2, 8.30am-10.30pm; BBC Alba, 5.30pm-10pm (highlights) Commonwealth Games

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-1.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Hungarian Grand Prix

CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-5.15pm - Stage 19 Tour de France

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.30pm-4pm - Stage 1 Women:Tour of Poland

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-midnight - LPGA 3M Open

SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 8pm St Patrick’s Ath v Dundalk

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Wakefield v Castleford , 8pm Wigan v St Helens

, 8pm DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 8pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay

SATURDAY (July 25th)

TRIATHLON - triathlonlive.tv - London World Championship

SPORTS - TNT Sports 2, 8.30am-10.30pm; BBC Alba, 5.30pm-10pm (highlights) Commonwealth Games

CYCLING - TG4 & TNT Sports 1, 10am-4.10pm - Stage 20 Tour de France

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am; Channel 4, 7.30pm-9pm (highlights) - Practice & Qualifying Hungarian Grand Prix

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, noon-2pm - WTA Austrian Open Final

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-4.05pm Ascot & York

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.30pm-2.45pm - Stage 2 Women: Tour of Poland

GOLF - Sky Sports Plus, 1.30pm-7pm Senior Open

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 3pm York v Huddersfield

CAMOGIE - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland Senior Semi-finals - 4pm Galway v Kilkenny , 6pm Cork v Tipperary

, 6pm UFC - TNT Sports 3 from 5pm - Abu Dhabi Magomed Ankalaev v Khalil Rountree Jr

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 & Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 5.30pm Leigh v Warrington

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm - LPGA 3M Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11pm - Blackpool World Matchplay

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - Super League - 8pm Toulouse v Catalans

GAA - RTÉ 1, 9.30pm-11.05pm Up for the Match

SUNDAY (July 26th)