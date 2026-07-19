Vamos, vamos: Why Foxford will be roaring on Argentina to World Cup glory

Flags fly in Foxford, Co Mayo, as the town celebrates its links with Argentina and prepares for All-Ireland final. Photograph: Margaret Reilly

In a small Co Mayo town “the place is absolutely full of flags”. Not just the green and red in advance of next Sunday, the county’s ninth All-Ireland final appearance since the turn of the century, but also the blue and white in support of its links to Argentina, who take on Spain in the World Cup decider.

Foxford locals hope both Argentina and Mayo can secure success, despite there being more than 11,000 kilometres between them.

The town, on the river Moy, is proud of its links with the South American country, which date to 1777 when Admiral William Brown was born in Foxford. He founded the Argentinian navy and helped the country gain independence from Spain.

Brown had travelled to the US, visiting Philadelphia and Baltimore, before going to Argentina, where is today regarded as “the biggest hero” with monuments erected in his memory across the country.

Pat Guiry, publican of Guiry’s Bar, is expecting a full house on Sunday for the screening of the World Cup final game, which kicks off at 8pm Irish time.

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“We have a lot of excitement around Mayo this weekend and of course next weekend with the All-Ireland final,” he said.

He said the connection between Foxford, Admiral Brown and the Argentinian navy was “amazing”.

“The fact that they’re in the World [Cup] Final, it’s fantastic. We will have great celebrations in the pub,” he also said.

About the semi-final when Argentina defeated England 2-1 on Wednesday, Guiry said: “We had a fantastic night ... you should have heard the cheer that went up when they got the goals.”

He said there were “plenty of flags everywhere” and his pub was “decked out” in the colours.

“We’re hoping now for another win for Argentina. Of course, they’re the holders at the moment, so it’ll be magic if they win again,” he said.

He is optimistic that Argentina will win, predicting a 2-1 scoreline, but said: “Spain are a very good team.”

Margaret Reilly, chairperson of the Admiral Brown Society, said the naval hero was known as the “father of the seas” in Argentina. “There’s thousands of squares, towns, streets, schools called after him.”

She said the town commemorated the anniversaries of his birth and death annually. Next year will be the 250th anniversary of his birth. Reilly said Argentinian visitors came to see Foxford every year.

“For the Argentinians living in Ireland, Foxford is like their home away from home. They have a real connection with Brown because of the history and him gaining independence for them,” she said.

Reilly said Foxford also had a connection with Argentina’s top goalscorer, Lionel Messi.

Two statues of Brown, one in Foxford and another on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, were made in Rosario, Argentina, where Messi was born.

Argentina and Mayo jerseys on the washing line in Foxford. Photograph: Margaret Reilly

Reilly said she expected the 39-year old Argentina captain to put up a strong performance against Spain in defence of their title as World Cup champions.

“Messi’s just playing out of his skin ... he’s a really powerful player,” she said.

She said there must be something in the Foxford water as Cian McHale, who plays for the local club Moy Davitts, was part of the county team and played in the forward line.

“The clothes line is split between the Argentinian jerseys and the Mayo jerseys at the moment,” she said, saying it was “impossible” to get either jersey in the town of Ballina where they are “sold out”.

She said the town was “really excited”.

“We’ve had lots of Argentinians visiting over the last number of days and weeks and the interest in it has just become exponential,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic chance for us to kind of showcase Foxford and ... it’s brilliant because it allows the connections to be celebrated and the people.”

Fine Gael councillor Neil Cruise said there was a “huge celebration” of the town’s Argentinian links, saying it was not a newfound link but one that had “always been there”.

He will be watching the game in his own pub, Cruisers Bar, and expects a large crowd.

“If they get over the line, like they did four years ago, the celebrations will be fantastic,” Cruise said.

“It could set off a great week for Foxford and a great week for Mayo. That’s what we really hope.”