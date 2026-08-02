Gary Cronin steps down as Republic of Ireland women’s assistant coach

Gary Cronin has stepped down as assistant coach to Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward after just six games.

Cronin was chosen from 200 applicants in January to replace Alan Mahon, who lasted 12 months before he resigned, citing “personal reasons”.

Ward must now prepare for the World Cup playoff against Kazakhstan in October with the support of her other assistant coaches Amber Whiteley and Emma Byrne.

In June, Ward was asked to comment on how Cronin was adapting to his first role coaching women, having previously worked in the men’s game at Longford Town, Bray Wanderers and Bohemians.

“Look, Gary’s a really nice guy and I think it takes time when you go from [men’s to women’s game],” said Ward. “Men’s football and women’s football are very different. So, if you’re surrounded by 20 guys or 20 females, we’re a different breed, I don’t mind saying that. Naturally, it takes its time but Gary’s a top man.”

The Ireland players, led by Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, previously questioned the FAI decision not to offer Colin Healy a contract extension to continue as the Ireland assistant coach after the team missed out on qualifying for Euro 2025. Healy was subsequently appointed manager of the Kerry FC men’s team in the League of Ireland first division.

“It was an honour to represent my country and work with such a talented and committed group of players and staff,” said Cronin. “As I move on to new opportunities, I’d like to wish the Ireland women’s national team the very best of luck in the upcoming playoffs – hopefully they can go on to clinch qualification to another World Cup.”

Ireland travel to Kazakhstan on October 9th, with the playoff semi-final second leg at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on October 13th. The winner will face either Belgium or Poland in a playoff decider to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil next summer.