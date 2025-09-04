Ryan Manning says his memories of Ireland’s last World Cup appearance act as a reminder of the impact the team can have on the nation.

The Galway native had just turned six at the time but he can still recall the excitement Ireland’s participation in the 2002 World Cup created that summer and in particular how everything seemed to come to a standstill for the last-16 clash against Spain.

“Believe it or not, I remember the penalty shoot-out against Spain, the one we lost when we went out,” says Manning.

“I was in my local pub with my family watching it. So, you know, for us, we want to be able to create memories like that in a World Cup campaign.

“I remember the Euro campaigns and it’s such a good time at home here in Ireland. I think we definitely need to qualify for a major tournament now and sort of create some memories for the younger generation.”

That burning desire to get Ireland back to another World Cup has been a consistent message expressed by the Irish players and management in Abbotstown this week.

As indeed has a belief the squad is ready to take that next step, having reached a level of maturity and development after a transitional period during which the turnover of players seemed to unsettle the team.

Ryan Manning in training for Ireland in advance of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Hungary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We’ve had a tough few years with qualification campaigns but I feel like the squad now, when you look at it, you’ve got four or five club captains within the squad and you’ve got a lot of people who have a lot of caps, good experienced Premier League players and Championship players,” adds Manning.

“The squad is probably in as good a place as it has been in the last few years so I think now is probably the time that we need to step up as a group and put in the performances to qualify and get to a tournament.”

Manning might yet be central to Ireland’s ambitions in achieving that – albeit as a left-back.

The lack of left-back options in the squad suggests the 29-year-old Southampton man will be given the nod for that role against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

And while Dominik Szoboszlai has been getting plenty of warranted attention and praise following his wonderful free kick for Liverpool last weekend, Manning finds himself enjoying a hot streak on that front too.

He has bagged two goals from frees so far in the Championship this season – against Wrexham and Watford – and wouldn’t mind the opportunity to take one against Hungary on Saturday.

“I’ll put my hand up, I’ve obviously been fortunate enough to score a couple over the last few weeks and confidence is pretty high at the minute. Hopefully we get something within shooting range.”

The former Mervue and Galway United player can’t quite put his finger on what he has done to discover a sweet spot from dead-ball situations but he’s hoping his goal tally continues to rise over the coming months.

“I was just messing about in training one day and just tried something different. I suppose I compare it a little bit to golf, you find something that just works and you sort of go with it.

“I’ve been doing that but I don’t want to speak too much in case I lose it again! It’s just repetition – just putting the walls up in training and just doing them over and over again and then a bit of luck on the day that they go in.

“When you come away with the international team it’s such a short window in terms of how long we’re together before the game starts that you probably have to carry a lot of form from your club.

“We’ve got a lot of competition at Southampton at the minute, we’ve had a lot of change over the summer so I’m just delighted to have got back in the team there and had a good positive start, got a couple of goals and having a few goal contributions.”

Manning made his senior international debut against Bulgaria in 2020 and says he now feels at home in the Ireland dressingroom.

“It’s my fifth or sixth season coming away with Ireland and you sort of know everyone, you’re used to everyone, you’re one of the senior members of the squad.

“And then probably that means you have to take on other roles and responsibilities in terms of new boys coming in and sort of hoping that they settle well because obviously it’s part of being a squad game and we’re going to need absolutely everyone.

“I was in and out [of squads] at the beginning and when you’re out of the squad for a little bit, after having a taste of it, you realise how good it is, how important it is and how much you value it.

“So to be back involved now and being able to contribute how I want to contribute, it’s brilliant.”