Strike action to resume at Oberstown after deadline passes

Fórsa staff from Oberstown Child Detention Campus on the picket line outside the facility in a continuing dispute over resourcing and safe staffing at the campus. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Care workers at Oberstown Children Detention Campus are to begin a 72-hour strike from Monday morning after attempts to resolve their long-running dispute about staffing levels at the facility broke down.

Staff who are members of trade union Fórsa staged a number of stoppages during the summer before an agreement was brokered at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) at the end of last month which provided for further engagement.

On Monday, however, the union said the Department of Children – which oversees the running of the facility – had failed to meet an agreed deadline for submitting a business plan to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform intended to secure the additional funding required to address outstanding staffing issues.

“The escalation to a 72-hour work stoppage reflects the seriousness of the situation and the absence of meaningful progress in resolving the dispute,” said Fórsa’s Deirdre O’Connell.

“This action is being resumed because commitments made at the WRC have not been fully honoured. Our members paused their industrial action in good faith to allow space for agreement, but that goodwill has not been reciprocated.

“The issues at Oberstown have not gone away. Staff continue to raise concerns about safe staffing and the ability to provide a safe environment for both young people and workers on the campus.

“We remain available for meaningful, solution-focused engagement with Oberstown management and all relevant departments to secure full implementation of the agreement reached last month.”

Capacity at Oberstown stands at about 50, and the facility is routinely full. There are plans to increase that number, but the staff argue that safer staffing levels must be implemented first to protect both the care workers and the children they care for.

The Department of Children was approached for comment.