DUP says ‘no business as usual’ at Stormont amid simmering Drumcree tensions

The Irish and British governments have stressed the need to safeguard the North’s powersharing institutions amid a deepening political crisis over a controversial Orange Order parade at Drumcree.

The stand-off in Portadown, Co Armagh, continued on Monday night, with hundreds of residents and supporters remaining on watch in case members of the Orange Order tried to force the march through.

During Monday, the Order made a number of attempts to parade from the Church of Ireland church at the centre of the dispute. However, they did not try to breach the barrier of Police Service of Northern Ireland Land Rovers blocking their route.

Police said a “significant public-safety operation” remains in place and urged people to “remain calm and peaceful”.

[ In pictures: How the Garvaghy Road standoff unfolded on day of high tensionOpens in new window ]

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Carla Lockhart insisted the permission given to the Orange Order by the Parades Commission had not been extinguished and they had a legal right to march, warning there would be serious consequences if Northern Secretary Chris Bryant tried to ban it.

“I am not sure what will happen,” she told The Irish Times. “I don’t think we will be able to control people, the level of anger is such.”

At Stormont, there were heated exchanges in the Northern Assembly, with the DUP accusing the First Minister, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill, of breaking the law and a “total abdication of leadership”. Sinn Féin told the DUP the Drumcree parade was “steeped in a history of murder, violence, intimidation and supremacy”.

“It’s very important the institutions are protected,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters in Cork. In Hillsborough, meanwhile, the Northern Secretary said the “most important thing is we have to have powersharing”.

Bryant on Monday met members of the Orange Order, the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition and political parties in an attempt to find a solution to the stalemate. He admitted to reporters afterwards that “it’s not quite clear what that will look like yet”.

He did retain hope a solution could be found, though, adding: “Kind of – a bit through the mist – I can see maybe what that might look like if I can persuade everybody to sign up.”

[ Decades after flashpoints of the 1990s, Drumcree is just as dangerousOpens in new window ]

Breandán Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition said he was open to an “international mediator . . . if the right mediator is there”.

On Sunday, local residents and other protesters – including Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians – blocked the nationalist Garvaghy Road to prevent the Orange Order from marching.

It is the first time since 1998 that permission has been granted for the contentious parade, which sparked serious violence in the 1990s.

On Monday, O’Neill defended her presence at Sunday’s protest, which was not notified to the Parades Commission and was therefore deemed illegal. She said she had attended in her capacity as the vice-president of Sinn Féin, not as First Minister.

In a press conference at Stormont, DUP leader Gavin Robinson accused her and her party colleagues of breaking the law and giving “a two-finger salute to the Parades Commission, to our court system and to their neighbours”.

[ As it happened: Drumcree standoff on Monday Opens in new window ]

He said there could be “no business as usual” at Stormont. He stopped short of walking out of the Assembly, instead announcing a “range of actions” in response, including complaints to the Standards Commissioner and a “clear requirement for the chief constable to investigate and to prosecute anyone who has broken the law”.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said a dedicated inquiry team had been established which was currently reviewing evidence gathered.

“Anyone who has broken the law will be investigated,” he said.