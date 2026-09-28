The Irish Times view on the scoliosis inquiry: families must be heard

Of the many groups in society who have been failed by the State, children with scoliosis and spina bifida are among the hardest to excuse. For that reason alone, it is incumbent on the Government to make every effort to meet the demands of their families. Regrettably, it has failed to do so.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has published Remy Farrell’s scoping report, which recommends a commission of investigation sitting largely in private. It would cover 2019 to 2025 and address waiting lists, spinal surgery, hip dysplasia and the children left behind in Crumlin when services moved to Temple Street.

The advocacy groups’ response has been scathing. They were promised a public inquiry last November and are now offered a process conducted mostly behind closed doors. They argue a 2019 starting point ignores years of delay, broken pledges and outsourcing that came before it. They fear an exercise preoccupied with systems rather than what happened to individual children. It appears Harvey Morrison Sherratt’s case, which did so much to force the issue, will not be examined individually.

There are undoubtedly real impediments to meeting some of those demands. Public tribunals are slow and costly, and duplicating existing reviews would serve nobody. But it is far from clear that the recommendations go as far as possible to accommodate the families, and several of their objections seem justified. The arbitrary start date is hard to defend, while a process that only hears from families in one narrow module risks treating their testimony as an adjunct rather than the heart of the matter.

Any inquiry worth the name must do two things. It must identify the systemic failures that allowed this to happen. It must also confront the terrible human consequences of those failures. Neither alone will satisfy anyone.

The families have already walked away from the scoping process once. Before proceeding further, the Minister should revisit the matter and seek a model that commands their confidence.