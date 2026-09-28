Schools of rock: Denis McClean on the fifth member of U2 – the fans

If I had been expelled from St Paul’s College, Raheny, I might have gone to the newly opened Mount Temple Comprehensive School on the Malahide Road, and it would have been a shorter walk from our house on Castle Avenue in Clontarf.

No nonsense there about being “sent” to the dean, a Vincentian priest, with a docket stating your misdemeanour then taking as many as six stinging hits with a leather strap and waiting for the dean’s signature before returning the docket to the teacher concerned.

One cause for expulsion might have been my ability to forge the dean’s signature, but I was never caught.

Listening to Roisín Ingle’s fascinating podcast on the origins of U2 made me realise the cultural divide between the ethos at Mount Temple and that of the Catholic, rugby-playing St Paul’s, just two miles away.

“Only in Mount Temple could you have had a U2,” she was told.

St Paul’s did once play host to Thin Lizzy rehearsals on Saturday afternoons. Future radio stars Gerry Ryan and Marty Whelan walked among us. The renowned dancer and choreographer Michael Keegan Dolan would follow his talented brothers, John, James and Charlie, through the gates on Sybil Hill.

But we did not produce a U2.

I first heard them on the UCD Belfield campus sharing the bill with Bo Diddley, and I was at the first Slane concert where they supported Thin Lizzy.

I was becoming a fan, but it would never have occurred to me as a general news reporter on the Evening Press to request an interview when their New Year’s Day single started to climb the charts in January 1983.

Fortunately, Michael, the son of our revered chief news editor Mick O’Kane, urged his dad to take an interest. I was asked to put in a phone call and soon was in a taxi on my way to the U2 hideout on the Burrow Beach in Sutton to have a chat with Bono, who told me that he liked the idea of doing an interview with someone with a background in news rather than rock music.

[ U2 are sometimes dismissed as do-gooders, but the last 50 years have proven it is no actOpens in new window ]

He had a candyfloss thing going on with his mullet and we walked around the back of the house to admire the full moon rising over Ireland’s Eye. In the house The Edge was playing with an electric organ. Bono’s new wife Ali was somewhere about. Larry Mullen joined us in the kitchen.

Bono felt that U2’s new music was just the kick up the arse that the sterile pop scene of 1983 required. He gave me an advance sleeve from the forthcoming War album and spoke about how it would address themes of war and peace, and the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

It was somewhat off topic, but Bono had a lively interest in my impressions of the Middle East when I told him that I had recently been to the scene of the massacre of Palestinians in the Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Beirut by Christian Phalangists with the support of the occupying Israel Defense Forces.

I did not realise it at the time, but I was getting an early glimpse into the rock star as a man of conscience who would one day use his global stardom as a platform for advocacy on a host of humanitarian issues.

I had another unexpected chat with Bono in April 1992 when I was working in Geneva and my Fermanagh friend, Red Cross stalwart Harold Masterson, asked me if I would come to Lyons for a U2 concert to celebrate the 16th birthday of his identical triplets, Karen, Louise and Marianne, also known as KLM.

“You’ll be the oldest man ever trampled to death at a rock concert when those gates open,” I said to Harold as, at KLM’s insistence, we waited in the afternoon sun outside the venue so they could be among the first to rush the stage while we would be first to reach the bar.

Midway through this indoor version of the Zoo TV show, Bono reached down to pull a young girl from the audience. He soon had three ecstatic 16-year-olds celebrating their birthday on stage with him.

At the end of the show, we made our way back to the car. No sign of the girls. We had a cup of tea and a sandwich. Still no sign.

Drummer Seeks Musicians, part three: Sing a New Song Listen | 55:41

We walked back to the venue. A Dublin roadie pointed to the backstage entrance and said: “Go ahead. They’re in there.”

The girls were sitting with Bono, who had difficulty recalling our meeting on the Burrow Beach but offered us the only drink available, small bottles of stout.

Bono left us with the late Dennis Sheehan, U2’s tour manager from Dungarvan, Co Waterford, who had once ironed Robert Plant’s silk shirts while on tour with Led Zeppelin.

Dennis loaded the girls with merchandise and said they should ring him to let him know what shows they would like to attend during the forthcoming stadium tour.

What a summer they had. He chaperoned them at shows in Copenhagen and Basle, where Bono again pulled them up on stage.

If U2 has a fifth member, it’s the fans.