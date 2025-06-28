LOI Talking Points: Bohs fall short of another miracle as Derry City fly up to second

Bohs fall short of another miracle

One of the hardest parts of League of Ireland football is following up a big win with a routine one.

Ruthless efficiency is a trait that, for quite a few years in the league, has only really applied to Shamrock Rovers. Moments away from a defeat at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday night, Bohemians were afforded the consolation prize of a late equaliser, but the prevailing image at full-time was of Dawson Devoy, collapsed in a heap and thumping the Dalymount turf in frustration.

With the last kick of the game, Devoy had been inches away from completing another famous comeback – the sort that ignited his side’s season in Tallaght on Easter Monday. Setting aside the misfortune of that moment though, this was a game that Bohs should long have had wrapped up. Sam Sargeant was inspired in Sligo’s goal, but big early misses from Ross Tierney foreshadowed a wasteful evening for the Gypsies.

Gallant in defence, Sligo Rovers had their 19-year-old talisman to thank for the lead. Owen Elding showed just how ferocious his left foot can be with a strike from distance against Shelbourne last month, and his opener on Friday may have been even sweeter. On both occasions, Elding took a heavy final touch to allow himself a second to wind up. Here, the ball never stopped rising. It flew bullet-like off the striker’s boot and, in an instant, beyond the swivelling head and planted feet of Kacper Chorazka.

Despite the late concession, this is a week to build on for the Bit O’Red, who remain four points clear of Cork City. Bohemians slip to third – their mood will still be overwhelmingly positive, but whispered title talk may be premature.

Rinse and repeat for Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers' Rory Gaffney scores his sides fourth goal. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

In contrast to the heightened emotions at Dalymount, a season-low home crowd turned out at Tallaght to watch Shamrock Rovers see off Waterford and move 11 points clear without much fuss.

As is so often the case for the Hoops, strength in depth was the deciding factor. Rory Gaffney was only on the pitch 10 minutes when Stephen McMullan dropped a speculative Danny Mandroiu effort at his feet inside the six-yard box. There was plenty of good fortune about the goal, but Gaffney’s nous is the other side of the coin. He had started the move by drifting wide to receive a throw-in, and by the time Mandroiu began shaping to shoot, he was the heavy favourite to meet any sort of rebound.

In isolation, you could argue that Shamrock Rovers got away with one, but nine wins in 11 games is irrefutable. Their next game, away at Sligo on Saturday, will be their last in the league for nearly a month as cup and European commitments take hold. It makes Friday night’s business-like win that little bit more significant.

Derry City fly up to second

Derry City are on a bit of a roll. The Candystripes’ two away victories in Dublin last weekend flew slightly under the radar, but their dismantling of a stubborn Drogheda side on Friday night should draw some attention.

A clever corner kick routine after half an hour resulted in Sam Todd heading powerfully into the corner, and just moments later Ronan Boyce made it two, turning home a loose ball after Andrew Quinn had scrambled back for a goal line clearance. Danny Mullen’s late third put a gloss on the win and moved the home side narrowly ahead of Bohemians on goal difference.

After an underwhelming start, Derry have landed on a quiet, steady run of form. Better yet, they may be growing less reliant on the individual brilliance of Michael Duffy, as Tiernan Lynch’s attacking unit grows more cohesive.

Odubeko shines but leaves Shels wanting more

Galway’s Jeannot Esua and Mipo Odubeko of Shelbourne. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Joey O’Brien is doing his best to steer Shelbourne’s managerial interregnum ahead of their mammoth European ties against Linfield next month.

There are early signs of life under the stand-in. In all honesty, Shelbourne should have six points from six since losing their commander-in-chief, Damien Duff, in shocking circumstances last Sunday. Then again, leaving points on the pitch has been a recurring issue for the champions all season.

Duff wasn’t the only messianic figure absent from Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. Galway United began life without the league’s top scorer, Moses Dyer, who is set to move to Cambodian outfit Phnom Penh Crown after his release clause was activated. John Caulfield started both Malcolm Shaw and Stephen Walsh in Dyer’s stead, but neither produced the quality and guile that the New Zealander has shown all season.

Mipo Odubeko, leading the line for Shelbourne alongside Sean Boyd, was a microcosm for the vicissitudes that have befallen the away side this year. Electric and perpetually in motion, Odubeko scored one great goal but should have had at least three. Some of his efforts on goal were better than others. When the chance is gilt-edged, he tends to lose all composure; a shot from distance, unlikely to beat any decent goalkeeper, is usually struck with confidence.

Galway hung in long enough for Shels to begin retreating. Eventually, Conor Kearns wasn’t strong enough as he came to claim a long ball. Under pressure from Cillian Tollett, the goalkeeper’s spill allowed Bobby Burns to poke home. A solid point for the Tribesmen and another wasted opportunity for Shelbourne.

Cork City finally keep a clean sheet

It took 22 games, but Cork City managed to keep their opposition scoreless for the first time this season on Friday night.

Over the last five games, Cork and St Pat’s have been the worst performing sides in the league, so there was an understandable sense of gloom around Turners Cross as the two sides met desperate to find a spark. The Leesiders were marginally the better side and should have taken the lead through Kitt Nelson just before half-time.

Pat’s have been rightly accused of profligacy over the past month, during which time they have scored just one goal. Worryingly, their problems went beyond that here, as they struggled even to threaten the leakiest defence in the league. It was a positive result for Cork, but it will do little to quell growing fan unrest aimed at the club’s ownership. As was the case against Drogheda on Monday, banners criticising Dermot Usher were unfurled in the stands.