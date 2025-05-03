Arsenal’s preparations for Paris St Germain clash dented by Bournemouth comeback

Evanilson sent Arsenal into Wednesday’ night’s Champions League semi-final, second leg clash with Paris Saint Germain on the back of a shock 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth.

Declan Rice, making his 100th appearance for the club, fired the Gunners ahead after 34 minutes, but Andoni Iraola’s visitors staged a spirited second-half comeback at the Emirates Stadium.

Defender Dean Huijsen equalised in the 67th minute and, eight minutes later, striker Evanilson bundled in the winner to help Bournemouth complete a Premier League double over the Gunners, in the process boosting their own faint European qualification prospects.

Mikel Arteta‘s men are now just three points clear of Manchester City in third place, and Newcastle could reduce that gap further with victory at Brighton on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Youri Tielemans’ first-half goal boosted Aston Villa‘s chances of a Champions League return with a crucial 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Tielemans’ 12th-minute header was enough for Villa, who made the quarter-finals of this season’s tournament, to earn a vital three points which extended their unbeaten home run to 20 games in all competitions.

Everton bid farewell to Saturday afternoons at Goodison Park with a deflating 2-2 draw against relegated Ipswich.

Julio Enciso’s 30-yard screamer and George Hirst’s 79th-minute equaliser ruined David Moyes’ day, which had started in promising fashion with goals from Beto and Dwight McNeil.

Jamie Vardy ended Leicester City‘s long wait for a home goal as they defeated Southampton 2-0 in a clash between two already-relegated teams.

Vardy’s opener at the King Power Stadium was the 38-year-old’s 199th in a Foxes shirt and set Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side on their way to a first win since January, which was secured by Jordan Ayew’s second to leave the Saints still needing one more point to avoid a share of the competition’s lowest-ever total of 11.