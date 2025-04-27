Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool title triumph ‘truly deserved’

Virgil van Dijk leads the celebrations with his team-mates at Anfield after Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hailed his side as the “truly deserved” champions of England after they secured the Premier League title with four games to spare.

A 5-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield saw the Reds crowned English champions for the 20th time, equalling Manchester United’s record.

“It’s special and it’s something that we don’t take for granted. It’s amazing,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports as he and his team-mates celebrated on the pitch. “A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week, but we got the job done and we [are] truly deserved champions of England.

“[Liverpool is] the most beautiful club in the world and I think we deserve all of this. Let’s enjoy the next couple of weeks and let it sink in.”

Liverpool’s title triumph is their second in five years and came in Arne Slot’s first season since succeeding Jürgen Klopp in charge.

Slot chanted the name of his predecessor in the post-match celebrations. One of Klopp’s final acts as Liverpool boss was sing Slot’s name as he bade an emotional farewell to Anfield and his successor felt it was right to return the compliment as he addressed the crowd.

Asked later why he made that gesture, Slot said: “Because of what he did before I even arrived here – I think that is something not one manager ever did before.

“That definitely helped me but, apart from that, he helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team.”

Liverpool were given a raucous welcome by supporters prior to the game and Slot felt that energised the team.

He said: “We still had to do it but I think everybody who was inside that bus felt if the fans are with us like they are, then it’s impossible for us to lose this game of football.

“It’s special. Special to be part of this day and, to do this in front of our fans, it’s special for everyone.”

The celebrations continued outside Anfield after the game, with thousands in the street singing and waving red flares amid fireworks being set off.

Liverpool, who have lost just twice in the league this season, have led the table since November.

Slot said: “I think we felt it was possible for quite a long period but we know how hard it is to win a game of football in this league.

“Then you need to have consistency, and that’s difficult – but we had that. If you have a margin like we have, I think it’s fair to say that we deserve to win this league.”

Van Dijk agreed with those sentiments.

The Dutch defender said: “It’s been an amazing Premier League season for us – very consistent, well-deserved winners.

“The reaction that we showed after going 1–0 down was outstanding. The time went very slowly towards the end but I’m glad we got the job done.”

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Credit to Liverpool. They’re worthy champions and they’ve been the outstanding team all year, consistent.

“I thought we started the game well and made things difficult for them but once they got in front, with the atmosphere in the stadium, it’s fair to say it was going to be difficult for us to claw them back, and that’s how it proved.”

Speaking after his side’s victory over Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup semi-final, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Liverpool for ending City’s run of four straight league titles.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Liverpool,” Guardiola said. “It is well deserved, a fantastic team, and hopefully next season we can be better.

“This season it couldn’t be possible, so congratulations to Liverpool.”