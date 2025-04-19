Stephen Bradley says he considered leaving Shamrock Rovers due to pressure from certain directors

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has revealed that he considered leaving the Tallaght club over the past three years due to pressure from certain directors representing the membership.

In a letter this week from Rovers co-owner Dermot Desmond to members, the billionaire financier criticised the actions of “some directors” regarding their treatment of Bradley and outgoing chief executive John Martin.

In response, the members’ board released a statement supporting the 40-year-old coach and requested a meeting with Desmond and fellow co-owner Ray Wilson.

“It does get tiring,” said Bradley after Rovers drew 2-2 with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park. “Let’s be honest, I’ve a sick son at home who is in bed right now. He is going through chemo.

“At times, it can be hard. There is no getting away from that.

“There have been things happening that are not good enough, they are not acceptable.

“I am lucky to do what I do and to be in this position, but can it become difficult mentally, and take its toll on you and your body? Of course it can.

“It’s draining but over time you learn to manage it and realise what is important,” Bradley continued. “I have to keep that to the forefront of my mind – and that is family, health and the football.

“I owe these players in the dressingroom so much, they are on the journey with me.

“Once I reset and ground myself, I get that energy again, which is important but only time allows you to do that. And the help I have around me, with [my wife] Mary and my family and the people I trust.”

Bradley has spoken previously about the conflict at board level, which is ongoing despite the club’s most successful period in their history, winning four straight league titles from 2020 to 2023, and reaching the knockout stages of the Uefa Conference League.

“I’ve talked about it the last two, three, four years and I’ve raised concerns about certain things,” he said.

“Our shareholders need to find a commonality somewhere along the line – and change where we can take the club in one direction. I said this last year and people thought I was fighting for budget or something else but I could see this coming a mile away.”

Bradley also revealed his strong relationship with Desmond, who is the majority shareholder at Celtic while also holding a 25 per cent stake in Rovers since 2019.

“I did speak to Dermot [this week]. We have a really good relationship. I speak to him about a number of things quite often. We had a good conversation.”

“Ray and Dermot are very important to the club. To have a person of Dermot’s standing involved in Irish sport is very important. We have him involved in our club; Dermot invested in the club when we needed someone to take us forward a few years back.

“Ray’s family have invested in the club for a long time. Ray’s father invested in the club. He is a fan first and foremost.

“They are clever businessman, in what they do. It is really important they are involved.

“To be clear, the members section of the club have been incredible for me, the cornerstone of the club and that’s quite clear. I do know in the past there have been directors who haven’t supported me and have made things very difficult for me and uncomfortable. And that was intentionally done, I know that for sure.

“I have been talking about that for some time.”

Desmond said this week that he had no plans to increase his stake in Rovers but also reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“Dermot is a shrewd businessman and has been for a long, long time,” said Bradley. “He knows what he is talking about.

“He has ran Celtic FC probably through their most successful time ever. I think he has won 21 titles out of 26 since he took ownership of the [Glasgow] club. They have made money on and off the pitch. He knows football. He knows what he is talking about when you talk to him about football.

“Like I said, he doesn’t speak often publicly. When a man of that stature and standing speaks, it is important we all listen.”