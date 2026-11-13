Nathan Collins aware of ‘scar tissue’ in Ireland camp after Israel games

Nathan Collins visibly winced before putting words to how he felt watching the Republic of Ireland play Israel in the two Nations League games in September and October.

The Ireland captain was absent for the game due to a calf injury, although he visited the camp in Castleknock between the Israel fixtures in Hungary and Serbia. He was also around the team for the 2-2 draw with Austria at the Aviva.

“It was probably more stressful away from it than it might have been in it,” said Collins, speaking ahead of Ireland’s training session in Linz ahead of Saturday’s game against Austria.

“I had no control over anything, I could only see what I could see online and that made it really tough.

[ Séamus Coleman out for Ireland’s Nations League game against AustriaOpens in new window ]

“I did feel like I let the lads down by not being there, not being involved, it was tough. So when we had that opportunity, Austria at home, [I wanted] to see the lads and give them a hug.

“Honestly, I was so happy to see them.”

Collins said it was difficult watching the 3-0 win over Israel in Debrecen, where goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan in the opening 25 minutes secured the three points.

“I was celebrating the goals and that win was probably one of the best moments I’ve had as an Irish fan. I was celebrating in my room, just shouting, so seeing them at home against Austria, I just let it all out.”

'I think they're ready to go to war for each other. They'd go through a brick wall for each other'



Captain Nathan Collins believes the Republic of Ireland squad are closer than ever after strain of Israel fixtures



📺Watch Austria v Ireland live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/xokTQzV7TA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 13, 2026

The 1-1 draw with Israel in Backa Topola that followed leaves Ireland third in Group B3 after four matches, level on five points with Kosovo (but behind them due to the head-to-head result) and three points off leaders Austria.

Collins has not started a Premier League game for Keith Andrews’ Brentford since early September, although he played the entire second-half of their 2-0 loss at Brighton on Sunday, which should allow Ireland manger Heimir Hallgrímsson to bring his captain straight into the side to face Austria.

Dara O’Shea wore the captain’s armband in Collins’ absence but missed the Israel game in Serbia due to the birth his second child, with Caoimhín Kelleher taking over as skipper. For both fixtures against Israel, the squad decided not to shake hands with their opponents and bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem.

“What Dara done in the last camp, from what I have been told, he was just himself,” said Collins. “He is a natural leader. He was the captain for a reason.

“Other lads stepped up and made the right decisions for themselves. I don’t know how they done it with everything that was going on, just how strong mentally they were. Dara was unbelievable, how he dealt with the pressure.”

Gavin Bazunu – who is currently injured so replaced in the squad by Mark Travers – chose not to line out against Israel, while Hallgrímsson decided not to bring Finn Azaz off the bench in either fixture.

“I guess I can come in here probably with a fresher mind,” Collins added. “I don’t have that scar tissue of last month from what [team-mates] have experienced.

“The past is the past. For me, I think there’s so many positives from the last camp to build on.

“It’s hard for me to take away the potential scar tissue from them but I think everyone is focused on these games. I just think everyone feels very comfortable around each other, everyone’s bonded really well, there’s a different feel to it.

“If anybody ever experienced what they went through, I think that’s extremely normal. I think we’re ready to go to war for each other. I think we will all go through a brick wall for each other. We want another game of football.”