Dermot Desmond claims ‘some non-executive directors’ are undermining Shamrock Rovers’ executive team

The Shamrock Rovers board has been plunged into conflict after co-owner Dermot Desmond warned the club membership to “carefully consider” the actions of “some non-executive directors” following the imminent departure of chief executive John Martin.

Desmond, who owns a 25 per cent stake in Rovers, wrote to the membership on Wednesday to highlight persistent moves to remove Stephen Bradley as first-team manager despite the club’s unprecedented success under the 40-year-old.

“It is over five years since I invested in Shamrock Rovers FC with your support,” Desmond wrote. “I am delighted that the funds provided helped play a part in putting Rovers on a sounder financial footing, the on-field success of recent years and allowing investment in the academy plan to continue and bear fruit.

“Unfortunately, in that time three high quality people have resigned as CEO, when all would otherwise have preferred to stay.”

Brendan Murray was appointed as the club’s first ever CEO in 2016. He was replaced by Denis Donohoe in 2021, with Martin taking over in 2023.

Martin intends to step down in “late summer”.

In 2019, Desmond bought a 25 per cent stake in Rovers with Ray Wilson, the Australian-based Irish businessman, retaining 25 per cent and the members holding 50 per cent.

Desmond, who is also Celtic’s largest individual shareholder, listed six examples of what he believes are how the unnamed directors have undermined the club’s executive officers.

The 74-year-old includes “persistently seeking to have the first team management replaced” and “non-ratification” since 2024 of “the irreplaceable” chairman of the board Ciarán Medlar.

Desmond noted “constant interference” in the work of the executive and volunteers, that created an impossible environment for people to do their jobs effectively.

He also mentioned a “baseless whispering campaigns against departing and former executives” along with a “campaign of ‘takeover’ innuendo” against Wilson and Desmond.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I confirm I will not increase my shareholding in Rovers and confirm my sole motivation for investment is the continued development and improvement of the club.

“The club has never been in a stronger financial position than it is currently and, under Ciarán and John Martin’s stewardship, was going from strength to strength. John’s departure is therefore a significant setback and damaging to the club.”

Rovers earned over €6.4 million in prize money from Uefa this year following their run to the knock-out stages of the Conference League.

“I remain committed to working collaboratively with the members club, Ray Wilson, the club’s outstanding football departments and remaining executive team to ensure the club’s continued success” Desmond added.

“In future, I intend to inform you when I become aware of actions taken by individual directors representing you, that I believe to be contrary to the best interests of the club.

“At the next opportunity, I would urge you to carefully consider who is representing your shareholding on the board.”

Representatives of the Shamrock Rovers membership on the board have been asked for a response to Desmond’s letter.