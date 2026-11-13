Gardaí and Defence Forces investigate suspicious device found at Merrion Square

A suspicious device is being investigated following its discovery at Merrion Square in Dublin.

Gardaí said they responded to a report of the device at an office building in Merrion Square shortly after 2.20pm on Friday.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and a cordon was established.

A number of traffic disruptions were in place around the Merrion Square area for the past few days due to Dublin hosting the European Political Community summit.

It is understood that the building was not the National Gallery of Ireland, which played host to European leaders for an event on Thursday night, and it was not evacuated.

On Thursday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosted the EU heads of state and government along with other leaders for a dinner at the gallery.

A security zone was in place.

In a statement, Gardaí said as this is an “ongoing incident” and no further information is available at this time.