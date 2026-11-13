Crime & Law

Gardaí and Defence Forces investigate suspicious device found at Merrion Square

‘Ongoing incident’ comes as Dublin hosts European Political Community summit attended by EU heads of state

Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members inspect a suspicious object on Merrion Square, Dublin, on Friday night. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team members inspect a suspicious object on Merrion Square, Dublin, on Friday night. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Katie Mellett
Fri Nov 13 2026 - 18:551 MIN READ

A suspicious device is being investigated following its discovery at Merrion Square in Dublin.

Gardaí said they responded to a report of the device at an office building in Merrion Square shortly after 2.20pm on Friday.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and a cordon was established.

A number of traffic disruptions were in place around the Merrion Square area for the past few days due to Dublin hosting the European Political Community summit.

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It is understood that the building was not the National Gallery of Ireland, which played host to European leaders for an event on Thursday night, and it was not evacuated.

On Thursday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosted the EU heads of state and government along with other leaders for a dinner at the gallery.

A security zone was in place.

In a statement, Gardaí said as this is an “ongoing incident” and no further information is available at this time.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist