Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers defends his striker Adam Idah

Brendan Rodgers has hit out at those who try to “expose” footballers after footage emerged online of Celtic and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah appearing to be sick in a taxi.

The Celtic manager said on Friday that the 24-year-old had called him on Thursday to provide an explanation for the situation that unfolded the evening before.

Rodgers said he has no doubts about Idah’s “professionalism” and was “saddened” that somebody felt compelled to record the striker during his spare time and then post it online.

“Adam rang me yesterday to take me through everything that happened,” said Rodgers, speaking in advance of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone. “I spoke to him again this morning.

“There’s a sadness to it. He knows where I am in terms of the group, he knows where I’m at in terms of focus and mentality. This was on a day off. The sad thing for me is that a 24-year-old football player, who in his spare time can’t let his hair down without someone trying to film him.

“I think this is a challenge now for people in general, but in particular if you’re a young football player, you see it. I got the full story from him. I don’t have any doubt he’s a great young professional.

“Adam does absolutely everything to be the best player he can be. He has a nutritionist outside of the club. He does his extra work. I have absolutely no doubts about that.

“It’s just a shame that these things get pieced together and make it look a lot worse than what it is. He has to live with that. I’ve got no doubts on his mentality. He’s had an evening off on Wednesday. We were off Thursday. We’ve got plenty of time before the game on Sunday. I’m with Adam on that.”

Rodgers believes that those intent on recording footballers are forcing them to become less approachable in public situations due to the risk of being humiliated.

“I think in the modern society, and especially these young guys, they have to be guarded,” he said. “Sadly, it’s the way of the world. People will maybe go to sign an autograph or do a video and then some clown comes in and says something else in the video.

“Then people wonder, why will players not do a video? Why won’t they sign? Why do they drive past? Because you try to expose them. So why do they take the risk then? Will they just drive past or just don’t bother? Which is a sad thing because kids want their things signed and whatever else.

“It’s where we are. We just have to live with that.”