Irish player tracker: Josh Cullen pulls the strings for promotion-chasing Burnley

As the 2024/2025 season enters its final stretch, the pressure is mounting on the Irishmen playing abroad – whether they are chasing titles, pushing for playoff spots, or fighting to avoid relegation.

The weekend kicked off with an action-packed Friday night. In England, title-chasing Burnley took on Norwich City. Josh Cullen as per usual controlled the midfield and picked up an assist to go with an excellent performance as The Clarets ran out 2-1 winners. Shane Duffy also featured playing 90 minutes for the Canaries.

The other game in England on Friday featuring Irish involvement saw Notts County take on Salford City, with none other than David McGoldrick finding the back of the net. Although County lost the game 3-1, McGoldrick picked up his 16th of the season at 37, proving age is just a number.

There was a European feel to Friday night with Irishman impressing all over Europe. In Austria, Conor Noss, who has had a tough time with injuries this season, picked up his third of the campaign in Blau Weiss Linz’s 2-1 loss to Wolfsberger AC. In neighbouring country Germany, the once thought of solution to Ireland’s midfield problems Ryan Johansson played 90 minutes in SV Wehen Wiesbadens 1-1 draw Saarbrücken.

Johansson has been in good form as of late, picking up an assist midweek and scoring last weekend although it is in the third tier in Germany. At 24, with the talent he possesses he still has time to fulfil his promise. The next hope to fill Ireland’s midfield void, John Patrick Finn, played 26 minutes in Stade Reims’ 2-1 win over European-chasing Lens. Reims now sit two points ahead of the drop zone with five games to play.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Peter Grogan picked up his second goal of the MLS Next Pro season as his Austin ll side drew 1-1 with North Texas. Saturday was a day of delight for young Irish stars in Scotland. In Dundee, former Drogheda United defender Emmanuel Adegboeyga scored the winner from a Will Ferry corner for Dundee United as they defeated St Johnstone 1-0. Both players completed the full 90 minutes for The Tangerines, while Graham Carey also played the entire match and Sam Curtis featured for 52 minutes.

The standout story in Scotland from an Irish point of view was certainly Roland Idowu’s 86th-minute screamer that secured top six for St Mirren. St Mirren came from behind twice to defeat Ross County 3-2 with Idowu and fellow Dub Killian Phillips playing 90 minutes in a big moment for the club. James Brown completed 81 minutes for Ross County.

Roland Idowu scores!🇮🇪 https://t.co/cz6crJjCgJ — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) April 12, 2025

The Irish involvement in the Championship on Saturday was quite mixed with Callum Robinson and Callum O’Dowda losing 1-0 to a late own goal in a relegation six-pointer to Stoke City. Cardiff City now sit in a difficult position with four games to play. In better news, Mikey Johnston kept West Brom alive with a gorgeous match-winner over Watford. James Abankwah played 64 minutes in the loss with Rocco Vata playing the final 27 minutes.

For what seems like a shock, it was a somewhat positive week for the Irish involvement in the Premier League. Nathan Collins had another typical performance at the back for Brentford in their impressive 1-1 draw away to Arsenal and even assisted the goal. Kasey McAteer started for the first time in 2025 as Leicester City picked up a 2-2 draw with Brighton. It was another draw as Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Dara O’Shea played 90 minutes with Jack Taylor coming on after 76 minutes. Matt Doherty played 45 minutes in Wolves’s 4-2 victory against Spurs. Southampton’s misery continued, losing 3-0 to Aston Villa but Ryan Manning started another game and Will Smallbone played half an hour.

On the injury front, both Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu missed their fixtures this weekend with knocks while in better news Andrew Omobamidele was deemed fit enough to start for Strasbourg. His first start since mid-February.

Player of the Week: Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Declan Rice of Arsenal shoots whilst under pressure from Nathan Collins of Brentford. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty

Nathan Collins appears to be elevating his game with each passing week. The defender put in another wonderful display on Saturday against one of the top sides in Europe whilst making it all look so easy. He got his just reward picking up the equalising assist and continued his run as only one of two outfielders to play every single minute in the Premier League this season. Only a matter of time before the big boys come calling.

Goal of the Week: Millenic Alli (Luton Town)

Despite Luton Town’s struggles this season, the signing of Millenic Alli has been a real revelation for The Hatters. From the National League to the Championship in the space of 12 months, it’s been quite a journey for the Dub. On Tuesday night, Alli scored a 91st-minute equaliser away to Stoke City to keep Luton’s survival hopes alive. What a way to pick his first Championship goal.

Rapid rise for Millenic Alli.

Dublin-born, playing non-league till age 23. Gets a first stab at the EFL when Exeter by him from Halifax in Jan 24.



Up to Championship Luton Town just a year later, and now has his first goal in the second tier.

pic.twitter.com/UlMvwfQGRj — Edward Walker (@edward_w97) April 9, 2025

Stat of the Week: Josh Cullen (Burnley) 99% Pass Accuracy

It was more of the same from Josh Cullen on Friday night as he continued to go about his business as one of the best midfielders in The Championship. Cullen was extra crisp in possession, completing 71/72 attempted passes and picking up an assist. The conductor of everything for Scott Parker’s side.