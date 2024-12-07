Celtic move nine points clear with Hibernian win as Aberdeen held at home

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Kyogo Furuhashi’s late strike sealed a 3-0 win for Celtic over struggling Hibernian and sent Brendan Rodgers’ men nine points clear at the top of the William Hill Scottish Premiership.

The home side rode their luck as Hibs missed a good chance in the early stages before Arne Engels grabbed the opener with just six minutes on the clock.

Joe Newell and Mykola Kukharevych spurned opportunities to level and Celtic made the visitors pay through a Newell own goal early in the second half before Kyogo’s delightful finish sealed the deal.

Aberdeen laboured to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Pittodrie to stretch their winless league run to five games.

Makenzie Kirk fired the visitors in front in the 25th minute but the Dons dominated after the interval and levelled shortly before the hour mark when Leighton Clarkson fired home from close range.

Bruce Anderson’s penalty deep into injury time salvaged a 1-1 draw for struggling Kilmarnock against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The hosts looked to have secured the points through Sam Dalby’s 79th-minute effort but Anderson made no mistake from the spot as he fired the leveller into the top corner.

Hearts leapfrogged Edinburgh rivals Hibs to move off the bottom of the table after Lawrence Shankland’s first-half brace gave them a 2-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle.

Meanwhile Motherwell ended a run of three straight defeats in dramatic fashion as an injury-time header from Tony Watts snatched a 1-0 win at St Mirren, who saw Alex Gogic sent off moments before Watts’ winner.