Relegation looms large for recently saved Dundalk as they are beaten by Bohs

League of Ireland Premier Division: Dundalk 0 Bohemians 2 [Devoy 58, McDonnell 85]

Normal service resumed for Dundalk and Dawson Devoy.

The Bohemians midfielder scored one of his trademark, spectacular efforts to settle this bottom of the table clash.

The game needed a Devoy moment, Dundalk could have done without it.

Adam McDonnell scored a second late on to steer Bohs to safety and leave Jon Daly’s team rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division, eight points adrift of Drogheda United with four games remaining.

Grim times at Oriel Park.

And yet, the outdated stadium welcomed 3,086 paying customers through the gate as the local community came out to support its troubled institution.

Dundalk are still facing liquidation despite John Temple, a local barrister, leading a consortium to take over from former owner Brian Ainscough.

“If it’s not viable, it’s just not viable,” warned Temple last week. “Hopefully creditors will sit down and negotiate and talk to me.”

Relegation could prove the final nail in the club’s 121-year history after publishing losses close to €5 million since 2018. At least the wages were paid this week.

Bohemians sell out Dalymount Park every other week and their innovative approach to merchandising, like the Bob Marley-themed away shirts, have set a standard for other League of Ireland clubs.

On the field, where it really counts, they had been Dundalk’s equal this season. Since May, Alan Reynolds’ team only registered three wins from 16 league matches, which has been offset by reaching the FAI Cup semi-final against Derry City next Friday.

Dundalk know the feeling, losing seven of their last nine and failing to collect three points since beating Drogheda on July 12th.

Both sides lived up to current form in an error strewn first-half that did produce three goal chances, one for Bohs and two for Dundalk.

Ross Tierney’s clever ball for Alexander Greive almost silenced the local drums inside two minutes but the New Zealander’s tame shot was straight at Dundalk goalkeeper Ross Munro.

That was the height of Greive’s contributions as he limped off before the break, to be replaced by James Akintunde.

VAR might have come in handy in the 14th minute when Dundalk had two shots scrambled off the Bohs goal line.

After a sustained lull in proceedings, skipper John Mountney made a decent connection with Paul Doyle’s free-kick but Kacper Chorazka got down to deny the header.

At least the public announcer inside Oriel has not lost his sense of humour, playing Marley’s Three Little Birds – “don’t worry, every little thing gonna be all right” – George Harrison’s I Got My Mind Set On You – “But it’s gonna take money, a whole lotta spending money” – and Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop (“thinking about tomorrow”).

The interval brought a swell of activity as boys and girls flooded the pitch to play organised matches, and there were plenty of announcements about various happenings around the club and the town.

It felt like a viable environment.

Shame about the football. A moment of inspiration was desperately needed, perhaps from Dundalk’s Ireland international Daryl Horgan or a Devoy special.

Horgan, now 32, worked incessantly down the right before skying a glorious opportunity not long after Devoy was rewarded for his late arrivals to the edge of the box.

It was in the 58th minute when he leathered a shot that deserved to win this relegation fight past Munro from 25 metres.

Bohs can start dreaming of the cup and saving their miserable season. But Dundalk’s living nightmare continues as Drogheda move eight points clear of their Louth rivals after beating Derry at Weavers Park.

That remarkable result, after a brace from Frantz Pierrot, also impacts the title race as Shelbourne drew with Sligo Rovers to go four clear at the top.

Dundalk: Munro; Mountney, Animasahun, Boyle, Keogh (Hakiki 73); Dervin (Kenny 79), Doyle (Keane 59); Horgan, Benson, Pike (O’Kane 46); Gullan.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Smith, Mills (Carroll 79), Byrne, Kirk; Rooney, Devoy, McDonnell; Tierney, Greive (Akintunde 35), Grant.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.