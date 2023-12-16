Premier League game abandoned after Luton skipper Tom Lockyer collapses in Bournemouth match

Luton Town's players applaud the fans as they make their way around the stadium after the game was abandoned following the collapse of their team mate Tom Lockyer during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and visitors Luton Town was abandoned in the 65th minute after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on Saturday.

The score was 1-1 when the 29-year-old fell to the ground with no other player near him, and players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd after the players had left the field, and the stadium announcer later informed the crowd that the match had been abandoned.

“All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time,” Luton posted on X.

Sky Sports later reported that Lockyer was alert and responsive.

Centre back Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s promotion playoff final win against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27th.

He spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation, before returning for pre-season training at Luton after receiving the all-clear.

