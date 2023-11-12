Evan Ferguson a doubt for Ireland’s final qualifier against the Netherlands

Evan Ferguson could miss Ireland's final Euro 2024 qualifier away to the Netherlands in Amsterdam next Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Evan Ferguson has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s last European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands in Amsterdam next Saturday.

The 19-year-old was not included in the Brighton and Hove Albion squad for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United. Ferguson is believed to have picked up a back injury. The FAI will provide an injury update on Monday.

The teenager striker, who has three goals in eight caps for Ireland, missed games against France and the Dutch in September with a knee injury.

Another Irish teenage forward, Mark O’Mahony, was named on the bench for the Seagulls for the first time in a Premier League game but didn’t come on over the 90 minutes.

The 18-year-old former Cork City player has scored eight goals in eight Premier League 2 games for the Brighton under-21s this season.