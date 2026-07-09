‘Jamey Carney was a loving mother’: Tributes paid to American woman murdered in Killarney

Jamey Carney: found dead in the Muckross area of Killarney, Co Kerry. Photograph: Facebook

Tributes have been paid to the murdered American woman, Jamey Carney (43), whose body was discovered in her home on Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor of Killarney, Cllr John O’Donoghue, said the area was in a state of shock.

“Everyone had been out enjoying the fine weather over the past few days but a dark cloud had now descended over the town,” he said.

“Killarney is a safe town. Part of the reason that we are all in such a state of shock is because these incidents are so rare.”

Jamey Carney, who had a 13-year-old daughter, suffered fatal head injuries in the attack that occurred on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday morning at her home in the Muckross Road area of Killarney.

Gardaí believe the man they are looking for, who is from the Middle East, had befriended her and has information to share on how she died.

[ Gardaí say main suspect in Killarney murder inquiry has fled IrelandOpens in new window ]

Detectives now believe the man caught an early-morning bus from Killarney to Dublin and made his way to Dublin Airport before boarding a flight to Turkey. They are trying to establish if he then travelled on to his home country.

Garda sources said officers are liaising with Interpol to try to trace the man’s movements once he landed.

Martin Grady, a town councillor and justice of the peace who knew the woman, said she had been very happy in the town.

“Jamey had moved here in 2021 to make a better life for herself and her daughter in Killarney. She was a loving mother and a hard worker,” Grady said.

Jamey Carney had been involved in the Killarney For Palestine movement, a small vocal movement in the town advocating for Palestinian rights and an end to the war in Gaza.

She had attended rallies in Dublin and in Cork. Last week the group welcomed the cancellation of Killarney’s annual Fourth of July parade after they began a campaign last year.

Killarney For Palestine paid tribute to Jamey Carney on social media, expressing their deep sympathy to her family and friends. “Jamey supported our events in the past and no words are sufficient to describe the impact of her horrific loss,” it said.

It said misogyny and violence against women was a ”scourge” on Irish society.

Meanwhile Fr Kieran O’Brien, parish administrator in Killarney, said “For this to happen in someone’s own home, it beggars belief,” he told Radio Kerry.

He said the woman’s death had brought huge sadness and a great sense of loss to her family in Ireland and in New York.

“Killarney is a caring community and the parish will reach out in support and in prayers, and with any help they can give,” O’Brien said.

Jamey Carney, who had worked in healthcare in Tralee, told friends she had always wanted to move to Ireland to live there. Her grandparents were Irish, one of whom is believed to have come from the wider Killarney area.

She had applied for Irish citizenship and had plans to start her own business.

A number of flower bouquets were left at her rented residence in the Homeland development, a stone’s throw from Killarney House.