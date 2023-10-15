Ireland’s Josh Cullen has tough battles on his hands on two fronts

The real shame about this dead rubber against Gibraltar is that Andrew Moran’s ankle injury denies Irish supporters a glimpse into the great beyond.

Josh Cullen and Moran are expected to be part of the Ireland midfield for the foreseeable future but last week the 19-year-old suffered an ankle injury playing for the Republic of Ireland under-21s in Latvia.

The plan was to cap the Dubliner on Monday night at Estadio Algarve, Portugal, but an odd decision to run him with the under-21s has proved costly. Cullen will continue to link up with Alan Browne and Will Smallbone until Moran can come again.

These should be the best days in the 27-year-old’s career. Instead they are unforgettable in the worst way imaginable as he battles to keep the Ireland and Burnley middle intact.

A bright prospect at West Ham United after unsuccessful loan stints at Bradford, Bolton and Charlton, in 2020 Cullen took an enormous risk by joining Anderlecht and Vincent Kompany. Burnley brought this pair back to the Premier League – or was it the other way around? – as the man with Leitrim grandparents proved outstanding when the Clarets ran away with the 2022/23 EFL Championship.

The problem with achieving your dreams is that reality inevitably follows. Ireland under Stephen Kenny and Burnley under Kompany cannot stop losing at the moment. The hope of reaching a big international tournament is weaker than the hope of Burnley remaining in the top flight of English football.

Josh Cullen during a press conference at Stadium Algarve. 'Obviously the campaign hasn’t gone how we wanted it to as players but the motivation is the same in every game.' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Obviously the campaign hasn’t gone how we wanted it to as players but the motivation is the same in every game,” said Cullen. “The chance to play for your country is something that should never be taken for granted, whether that’s against France or Gibraltar, you approach it with the same mindset, and we are itching to get back out there and get a win for our country.

“Over the course of the campaign you look at fine margins in a lot of games. We put in some good performances. When it comes down to the final details in the game we either haven’t been good enough or things haven’t gone our way. The motivation has to come from within for us.”

If only Cullen’s belief was supported by evidence. Ireland have repeatedly failed to reach the competitive levels shown in defeat to France and the Netherlands against Greece or even Gibraltar. The club scene hasn’t provided any relief, with Burnley currently in 18th, one place below the only team they have beaten, Chiedozie Ogbene’s Luton Town.

“I think as a player you are always looking to improve and get better. It has obviously been an ambition of mine for a long time to play at the highest level. So to do that this season has been great so far. Obviously it’s a large step up in terms of the level of opposition. By doing that of course it’s time to keep working hard and to keep improving, and that’s something that I will continue to look to do. And I feel at Burnley I am in the right environment to do that.”

Josh Cullen and Tasos Bakasetas of Greece during their Euro 2024 qualifying game at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cullen did not say another word at the prematch press conference as questions were heaped on Kenny about whether he intends to resign before this Euros campaign concludes.

“I’m not considering resigning,” said Kenny. “My contract is to the end of the campaign and I will finish it. We want to finish the campaign strongly, and we are very determined to do that. After that it’s completely out of my control. I have no control over the rest.”

Another oddity presented to Kenny, with Cullen sitting stoned faced beside his manager, is the possibility of defeat to the Netherlands in November increasing Ireland’s chances of sneaking into a Euros play-off in March 2024.

“No, it’s not something that’s really entered our heads,” said Kenny. “We play to win any international game. We are constantly updated and kept aware of possible opportunities. Obviously Turkey winning against Croatia was not good for us but then Bosnia winning was good. Bosnia have to go to Slovakia and win in the last game, which is one possibility. And we don’t know what is happening with Israel. It is interesting.”