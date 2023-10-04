John Egan ruled out but Evan Ferguson set to return to Ireland team to face Greece

Sheffield United's Irish defender John Egan will miss the upcoming qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar through injury. Photograph: Getty Images

Sheffield United captain John Egan has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar with a leg injury.

Egan, who sustained knee and ankle damage last month, joins Callum O’Dowda and Seamus Coleman on the absentee list ahead of the return tie with Greece at the Aviva stadium on Friday week before facing Gibraltar at Estadio Algarve the following Monday.

Gus Poyet’s Greek side damaged Irish hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 by beating them 2-1 in Athens on June 16th.

Evan Ferguson is expected to return to the Ireland squad, that will be named by manager Stephen Kenny on Thursday afternoon. The 18 year old has recovered from a patellar tendon injury and recent illness to feature three times for Brighton - a five minute run out at Old Trafford followed by two 45 minute outings against Bournemouth and Aston Villa - since his first career hat-trick, versus Newcastle United on September 2nd.

Ferguson could make his European club debut at the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles on Thursday night.

Kenny travelled to Glasgow to watch Liam Scales play Champions League football for Celtic against Lazio on Wednesday night. Fit again winger Mikey Johnston could feature off the bench for Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Having impressed with two goals in four appearances for Excelsior Rotterdam, Troy Parrott is also expected to be recalled for this international window.