LIVE Netherlands v USA: World Cup Last 16

Tactically, both teams will lineup in their usual formations, it appears. 4-3-3 for USA and 5-3-2 for Netherlands. USA are likely to press high and hard as per the previous matches, which might suit Frenkie De Jong, one of the most press resistant midfielders in the world.

The Dutch have lacked a bit of flair so far but the return of Memphis Depay to the forward line was much welcomed, alongside Gakpo. USA have competed with everyone in midfield so far, with Leeds’ Tyler Adams standing out, but their finishing hasn’t always been up to scratch. They need a big game from Timothy Weah in that respect.

Earlier in the tournament, read this feature about Netherlands’ star man in attack Cody Gakpo. He became the first Dutch player to ever score in his first three World Cup games, a feat the likes of Johan Cruyff, Marco Van Basten and Dennis Bergkamp could not match.

“Behind the 23-year-old’s modesty and focus on the unit is the confidence that has fuelled scores of his national team predecessors. They may need it: a potentially revitalised Argentina would be their opponents in the quarter-finals if a hitherto wild tournament reverted to type from here.”

Head to head: The Netherlands and USA have never played a competitive match against each other, always refreshing to see new match-ups. USA won their last encounter, a friendly in 2015, by a score of 4-3. Would be great to see something like that again. The previous four times the teams met, the Netherlands won.

Hardly a historical grudge match then. Speaking of which, if you want to catch up on yesterday’s action, Ken Early writes grudge matches carry an extra bite – sometimes it can be too much to bear. Instead of taking vengeance on Suárez for 2010, Ghana produced their worst performance of 2022 and instead South Korea ended Uruguay’s campaign.

The teams for today’s game are out:

USA’s key attacker has been included Christian Pulisic after an injury in scoring the winner in the previous game. But striker Josh Sargent does not make it after hurting his right ankle. MLS player Jesus Ferreira starts up front, while Walker Zimmerman replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the defence.

The Dutch have stayed with the same starting line-up that beat Qatar in their last group game on Tuesday, with Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay as the attacking duo and Maarten de Roon in a midfield enforcer role alongside playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

Teams:

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams (capt.), Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt.), Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Marten de Roon, Davy Klaassen, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first of the knockout games in the World Cup, the Netherlands against USA in the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Netherlands and USA are two of only five unbeaten teams left in the tournament (along with Morocco, England and Croatia) after a whirlwind group stage, as they avoided any major mishaps.

Netherlands have relied on their strong defence so far led by captain Virgil van Dijk, conceding only one goal, while young PSV star Cody Gakpo has scored three times. USA’s high and energetic pressing has caused problems for all their opponents so far, it’s something to watch out for if they can maintain their strong first half performances into the second half and beyond, where extra time and penalties is a possibility.

Kickoff is at 3pm.