Luis Suárez on his Ghana handball: ‘Not my fault, I didn’t miss the penalty’

Luis Suárez of Uruguay speaks during a press conference before the game against Ghana. Photograph: Mohamed Farag/Getty

Luis Suárez has struck an unapologetic tone when asked about his controversial handball in the game against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.

Suárez was sent off in the last minute of extra time in the quarter-final for denying Ghana a clear goal with a deliberate handball on the goalline, with the game all square.

Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent penalty and Uruguay went through on penalties.

“I think the handball, the Ghana player missed the penalty. I can apologise if I tackle and injure the player and take a red card, but in this situation, I take a red card,” Suárez said.

“It’s not my fault ... I didn’t miss the penalty.

“You see the player who missed the penalty, he said he’d do the same in this situation. It’s not my responsibility to shoot the penalty.”

Suárez is referring to Gyan who told the Daily Telegraph this week that he would have done the same thing:

“I’ve forgiven him – it’s part of the game.

“In the last minute, if you’re going out, he made himself a hero in his country. It was cheating to handle the ball, but I would do the same.”

Former Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Ayew said of Suarez in an interview with The Athletic: “The whole of Ghana hates him and the whole of Africa hates him.

“You could see him running out of the tunnel to celebrate after the [Gyan] penalty and we felt that. We were angry. But no one came out to try to approach or attack him. It wasn’t like that.

“You try to put it in the past, you try to bury it, but it’s part of you. It’s like a scar. And until we get our revenge and until we get what we want, it never goes away.”

Uruguay must defeat Ghana on Friday if they are to have any chance of progressing to the last-16 stage.